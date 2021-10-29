Bursting with balloon fun: Best friends open, The Guest List, party store in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — Jessica Hegle and Shanna Barnes have learned there are almost endless ways to decorate with balloons.
Double stuffing balloons can create unique colors and also makes the balloons firm and last longer. They can create flowers, characters and shapes that transform into a balloon bouquet.
Hegle and Barnes create balloon art for their new Holdrege store, The Guest List. They opened their doors earlier this month at 417 Burlington St. Suite A in Holdrege, and they will be having a grand opening Nov. 18.
Hegle and Barnes are sisters-in-law as well as best friends. Both live in Hildreth and worked in health care for many years. Hegle’s husband was working on flooring in an office space in the Boardwalk building in Holdrege, when he got a tour of the former My Favorite Party Shoppe location. He immediately called his wife.
“We met with the owner, and I called (Barnes) and I was like, ‘Do you want to do a party store?’” Hegle said.
The pair have organized parties and get-togethers for their family, but they had never considered taking it to the next level. They decided to take the plunge and creating the space into their own.
“Quitting a job and starting a party business in the middle of the pandemic, that was definitely nerve-wracking,” said Barnes about opening the store.
Their husbands completely renovated the space including new flooring, paint and shelving. Their new store offers gifts and party supplies, but the main attraction is air-filled bouquets and marquees.
In order to learn more about balloon art, Hegle and Barnes took a class and have watched videos online. They also spend a lot of time experimenting with balloons. They create ballon-art installations such as columns, arches and garlands for weddings, birthdays and other events. If someone is looking for something in particular, Hegle and Barnes can find a way to make it possible.
“Pretty much we can make anything. This morning we sent out a Nerf bouquet. Nerf balloons are not that easy to find,” Hegle said with a laugh. “We used our Cricut, and we put things on the balloons and colors to go with it.”
The Guest List also had gender reveal balloons and a gender-reveal balloon-drop bag that can be rented. They also have backdrops that can be used for decor at events. They will deliver up to 40 miles and will install larger bouquets and garlands.
Along with their retail business, they will also have a party room with a kitchenette that can be rented for events for up to 50 people. When customers rent the room, they can get a key to have access outside of store hours. The room is still being renovated, and they are hoping to have it finished by their grand opening in November.
“Once it’s open, we will offer decorating and cleanup packages. They will be able to order a package, and we can do some decorating for them and all they have to do is rent the room, show up, bring their cake and leave,” Barnes said.
During their grand opening, they will have goodies and refreshments for their customers. With any purchase made that day, customers will be entered into a drawing for a $500 balloon garland to be used within a year. The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting 5-7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Guest List.
The pair want to provide customers with more rental backdrop options and to explore their gift sections to include gifts for pets and kids. They love to spend their days together and to express their creativity through their balloon art.
“The Holdrege community and fellow entrepreneurs and everybody has just been so helpful and guiding. It’s been a once in a lifetime experience definitely,” Barnes said.