Bursting with balloon fun: Best friends open, The Guest List, party store in Holdrege

Their husbands completely renovated the space including new flooring, paint and shelving. Their new store offers gifts and party supplies, but the main attraction is air-filled bouquets and marquees.

In order to learn more about balloon art, Hegle and Barnes took a class and have watched videos online. They also spend a lot of time experimenting with balloons. They create ballon-art installations such as columns, arches and garlands for weddings, birthdays and other events. If someone is looking for something in particular, Hegle and Barnes can find a way to make it possible.

“Pretty much we can make anything. This morning we sent out a Nerf bouquet. Nerf balloons are not that easy to find,” Hegle said with a laugh. “We used our Cricut, and we put things on the balloons and colors to go with it.”

The Guest List also had gender reveal balloons and a gender-reveal balloon-drop bag that can be rented. They also have backdrops that can be used for decor at events. They will deliver up to 40 miles and will install larger bouquets and garlands.