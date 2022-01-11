Burn ban issued to Kearney area to prevent fires in dried-out areas

KEARNEY — Due to dry conditions the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Jim Tacha is issuing a burning ban until the Kearney area receives measurable moisture.

There is always a statewide open burning ban on all bonfires, outdoor rubbish fires and fires for the purpose of clearing land; however, a permit can be obtained from the local fire chief on a form prescribed by the state of Nebraska, according to a KFVD press release.

No open burn permits will be issued by KVFD in an effort to preserve the lives and property of the citizens served in this fire district. Warmer conditions, wind and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly.

Tacha encourages residents to avoid burning in burn barrels during this ban. Extreme caution always should be used when using burning barrels. Barrels should have an appropriate screen on top to prevent burning debris from escaping the barrel.

KVFD appreciates the assistance and cooperation of Kearney area residents in helping to prevent fires.

Individuals with questions or concerns can call KVFD at 308-233-3226.