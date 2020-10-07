Burn ban issued in Kearney

KEARNEY — Due to dry conditions, Fire Chief Jim Tacha of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department has issued a burning ban until the Kearney area receives measurable moisture.

According to Tacha’s announcement, there always is a statewide open burning ban on bonfires, outdoor rubbish fires and fires to clear land; however, a permit can be obtained, when conditions allow, from the local fire chief on a form prescribed by the state of Nebraska.

“No open burn permits will be issued in an effort to preserve the lives and property of the citizens we serve in our fire district,” Tacha said.

Warmer conditions, lack of moisture and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly. Tacha also encourages residents to avoid burning in burn barrels during the ban. Extreme caution always should be used with burning barrels and an appropriate screen should be on top to prevent burning debris from escaping the barrel.

“We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of our residents in this matter of safety,” Tacha said.

People with questions or concerns may call KVFD at 308-233-3226.