Burn ban in effect in Kearney area during extreme dry conditions

KEARNEY — A burn ban has been issued by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

No open burn permits will be issued in an effort to preserve the lives and property of the citizens we serve in our fire district. Fire Chief Jim Tacha also encouraged residents to avoid burning in burn barrels during this ban.

The ban will be in effect until the Kearney area receives measurable moisture, Tacha said in a news release.

Dormant vegetation, lack of moisture received this winter, increasing temperatures and low relative humidity have all combined to put Nebraska into the “High” or “Very High” risk for fire danger. The current weather forecast shows a continuation of warm and dry conditions, which continue to increase the risk of grass fires.

Here are some prevention tips:

- Discard smoking materials properly.

- If conducting outside work with equipment that may spark, generate heat or create a fire, have a fire extinguisher on hand and have a fire watch.

- If using burn barrels, do not burn if the wind is over 10 mph, and ensure the barrel is properly screened with screen openings being ½-inch or smaller.