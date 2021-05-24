Bumpy bricks to get repaired in downtown Kearney; Harmon Park Sonotorium to be restored

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council on Tuesday will hire an Overton company to smooth out bumpy brick streets in downtown Kearney.

According to a memo to the City Council from Director of Public Works Andrew Harter, GD Concrete Construction Inc. was the only bidder for the brick street repairs.

According to GD Concrete Construction’s bid of $93,600, the work will involve patching, repairing and releveling bricks on the downtown streets.

Harter said the council approved funding to repair brick streets in November, but the city staff didn’t call for bids until this year.

“The city began advertising requests for proposals to complete brick paver patching on settled or uplifted areas and relevel the bricks on the downtown streets on April 23, 2021,” Harter told the council.

GD Concreter Construction’s bid for $93,600 was the only one submitted by the May 11 deadline earlier this month.

In other business Tuesday, the council will hire Wilkins Architecture Design Planning LLC to guide restoration of the Harmon Park Sonotorium.