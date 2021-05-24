Bumpy bricks to get repaired in downtown Kearney; Harmon Park Sonotorium to be restored

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council on Tuesday will hire an Overton company to smooth out bumpy brick streets in downtown Kearney.
According to a memo to the City Council from Director of Public Works Andrew Harter, GD Concrete Construction Inc. was the only bidder for the brick street repairs.
According to GD Concrete Construction’s bid of $93,600, the work will involve patching, repairing and releveling bricks on the downtown streets.
Harter said the council approved funding to repair brick streets in November, but the city staff didn’t call for bids until this year.
“The city began advertising requests for proposals to complete brick paver patching on settled or uplifted areas and relevel the bricks on the downtown streets on April 23, 2021,” Harter told the council.
GD Concreter Construction’s bid for $93,600 was the only one submitted by the May 11 deadline earlier this month.
In other business Tuesday, the council will hire Wilkins Architecture Design Planning LLC to guide restoration of the Harmon Park Sonotorium.
In 2019 a group led by Kearney High School Band Director Nathan LeFeber approached the council about restoring and enhancing the 83-year-old Sonotorium at Harmon Park in central Kearney.
The Kearney City Council accepted LeFeber’s proposal, and according to a memo from Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden, LeFeber’s group has raised almost $690,000 from donations and grants. Hayden said the city is committing $150,000.
The Sonotorium was built in 1938. Its restoration will include the addition of a roof over the stage, exterior and interior repairs, electrical improvements, installation of a sound system and backstage improvements.
Also Tuesday, the council will approve the renewal of the licenses for Kearney’s manufactured home courts. Up for approval are: Rodeo Court, R-Villa East, R-Villa West, R-Villa South, Villa Park, Countryside Mobile Home Park, Merriweather Mobile Home Village and Valley View Mobile Home Park.
According to a memo from Brenda Jensen, director of development services, manufactured home courts are inspected for compliance with city regulations and must apply annually on March 1 to be relicensed. Licenses expire on the last day of May.
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.