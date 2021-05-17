Building relationships: Diabetes education part of Shellie Berry's 45+ years of nursing

KEARNEY — Shellie Berry thought a lot about a medical career while growing up in the 1960s and early 1970s.
“I actually thought about going to medical school. But back then you (women) were either a nurse, teacher or secretary,” said the 1972 Minden High School graduate.
She chose nursing and has spent her entire career as a registered nurse — nearly 46 years — in Kearney.
“I don’t know what I thought about nursing when I was growing up. I remember reading a book about Dr. Dan and Nurse Nancy,” Berry joked during a break from her current responsibilities as head RN for the Good Samaritan Medical Group clinic at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Most of her nursing years were spent working with now retired Dr. Richard Hranac at the Platte Valley Medical Group clinic, where he specialized in internal medicine and nephrology (kidneys).
Berry’s career began July 14, 1975, a month after she had graduated from Bryan Memorial School of Nursing in Lincoln and about two weeks after she married her high school sweetheart, Steve.
She initially was a “graduate nurse” at Good Samaritan Hospital. Berry explained that nursing school graduates had to take a two-day written test to be certified as registered nurses and they waited six weeks before learning if they had passed.
During her first year in nursing, she worked the night shift — 11 p.m.-7 a.m. — on the pediatrics and medical-surgical second floor in what now is the oldest part of the hospital.
“I made $3.64 an hour … I thought I was making a lot of money,” Berry said. “But our (monthly) car payment was $75 and our house was $200.”
An RN’s job was different then. They had more cleaning responsibilities and because there were no hospital pharmacists on duty at night, the night shift nurses mixed some of the medicines needed.
Berry moved to the day shift — 7 a.m.-3 p.m. — for the next two years and then joined the Platte Valley Clinic staff in July 1978. After Hranac retired July 30, 2020, Berry returned to the hospital, but as a medical clinic nurse.
Diabetes education
Her passion is helping people live healthier lives. One way is her work as a certified diabetes education specialist for 12 years. Overall, she’s been involved in diabetes education for more than 40 years.
She helps the Buffalo County Community Health Partners’ Diabetes Referral Network get information to the public about signs and symptoms of diabetes, and website resources.
“Before COVID, we were doing a lot of screening fairs,” Berry said, adding that she also is featured once a month on KGFW Radio’s “Talk of the Town” program.
From 2009 to 2013, she helped part time with the diabetes triage care line through St. Elizabeth’s Hospital as the only specialist working weekend night shifts.
“I love diabetic education,” Berry said, noting that she was drawn to it by Hranac. She renews her certification every five years by completing 75 hours of continuing education.
She said that when she started, diabetes treatments were three types of insulin and three oral medications. Today, there are more than 100 such treatments, plus advancements in glucose monitoring.
“It’s still very hard to be a diabetic,” Berry added. “But I hope we have progressed so much that we’ve improved the quality of life.”
Clinic relationships
She also has loved being a clinic nurse. “We’re kind of the ground troops in helping the physicians treat patients. We’re kind of their eyes and ears because we’re around them more,” Berry said.
That allows the nurses to create strong relationships.
“You get to see patients over a long period of time and develop relationships with them and their families,” Berry said, recalling the pleasure of knowing a World War II veteran who lived past age 100 after having survived a D-Day landing on Omaha Beach.
“You form a bond,” she continued. “They have trust and know I have their backs.”
She’s still in a clinic setting at the hospital. Berry said today’s clinic nurses do more blood draws and administer more IVs.
One of the biggest changes during her career has been going from paper charts to reviewing patients’ information on computers. Berry said computer records make it easier to order medications and to access medical histories more quickly.
COVID and beyond
When asked about being a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said wearing masks has been difficult, especially when goggles and a face shield also were required.
Berry has worked at Good Samaritan vaccination days and at some other events at Good Sam that were hosted by the Two Rivers Public Health Department for higher risk people.
Her greatest concern has been for isolated nursing home patients.
“We did Zoom calls, but that was like half a loaf,” Berry said, and made it difficult to confirm that her information was fully understood. “Our older patients are hard of hearing and often read lips. But they can’t do that with a mask on.”
She hopes young people are considering medical careers because there always are shortages of nurses. She added that a shortage of teachers makes it difficult for nursing schools to expand student enrollment numbers.
“I wouldn’t change being a nurse, just because of the relationships I’ve had with people and the opportunities to make their lives better,” Berry said. “Sometimes you’re telling them something and the light bulb just goes off, and they make changes to make their lives better.”