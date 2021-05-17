Building relationships: Diabetes education part of Shellie Berry's 45+ years of nursing

“You form a bond,” she continued. “They have trust and know I have their backs.”

She’s still in a clinic setting at the hospital. Berry said today’s clinic nurses do more blood draws and administer more IVs.

One of the biggest changes during her career has been going from paper charts to reviewing patients’ information on computers. Berry said computer records make it easier to order medications and to access medical histories more quickly.

COVID and beyond

When asked about being a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said wearing masks has been difficult, especially when goggles and a face shield also were required.

Berry has worked at Good Samaritan vaccination days and at some other events at Good Sam that were hosted by the Two Rivers Public Health Department for higher risk people.

Her greatest concern has been for isolated nursing home patients.

“We did Zoom calls, but that was like half a loaf,” Berry said, and made it difficult to confirm that her information was fully understood. “Our older patients are hard of hearing and often read lips. But they can’t do that with a mask on.”