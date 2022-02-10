Building on proven success, UNK-UNMC project would strengthen rural health care

Similar to the Davis Global Center on UNMC’s Omaha campus, the Kearney facility would serve as a hub for health education in rural Nebraska, with state-of-the-art technology, active-learning classrooms, simulation and anatomy labs and clinical space. It would support collaborative research that improves the lives of Nebraskans and provide professional development, training and continuing education opportunities for existing health care workers.

“This is something that’s beyond this year’s or next year’s immediate need or want,” Kristensen said. “This is a long-term investment in the best interest of rural Nebraska. I think we have rural legislators who are very concerned about what’s going to happen to rural Nebraska in the long run, and this is one of the great opportunities to change rural Nebraska for the better.”

The Rural Health Education Building has an estimated cost of $85 million, with $25 million coming from private funds. It could be completed as early as 2025.

For Kearney Regional Medical Center and other rural health care providers facing urgent workforce shortages, the new facility can’t open fast enough.

“If you can get it done yesterday, we’d be all for it,” Kearney Regional CEO Bill Calhoun said.

“We are 100% backing and supporting the rural health complex. Build it and we will take as many of those people as we can conceivably take in our medical center to fill the critical vacancies we have.”