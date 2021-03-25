Buffalo, Phelps counties report new COVID-19 cases Thursday

KEARNEY – Six new cases of COVID-19 — five in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County — were reported Wednesday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Two Rivers has had 10,221 cases of COVID since March 20, 2020, and 118 deaths.

No current vaccine information was available from Two Rivers Thursday morning. For further details, see trphd.org.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID patients Thursday morning. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 207,227 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 20, 2020, including 288 people Wednesday, and 786,341 have tested negative. There have been 2,159 deaths statewide, including nine reported Wednesday.

DHHS said 107 people were hospitalized for COVID Thursday morning, which is two fewer than Wednesday morning,.

Statewide, 767.740 vaccines have been administered through state and federal programs, and 19.1 percent of Nebraskans over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated, according to DHHS.