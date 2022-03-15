Buffalo Outdoor Power brings sales and service to spacious new site west of Gibbon

GIBBON — Gary Kuelhanek, owner of Buffalo Outdoor Power, gave up a location in downtown Kearney for a more rural setting, a place where the grass grows a little greener.

That’s important to his customers because now they can test out some of his equipment on the grass surrounding the new location west of Gibbon.

“We’re an outdoor power equipment parts, sales and service center,” Kuelhanek said. “We have five major product lines: Skagg, Husqvarna, Toro, Big Dog and Grasshopper. We sell lawn mowers along with handheld, two-stroke weed trimmers and chain saws. This time of year is about as quiet as it gets. We’re still pretty busy but if there’s ever a time where we’re close to getting caught up, it’s now.”

In November, Kuelhanek and his employees finished up the final aspects of moving the business to 6885 Navaho Road, Gibbon. The previous location, on Avenue B in Kearney, lacked enough space, inside and out.

“We had 5,000 square feet in Kearney and our new building has 12,200 square feet out here — on three acres,” he said. “I had virtually no outside space in downtown Kearney. We were overflowing into the street, in the grass, on the right-of-way, into the building and it was time to make a move. It was well overdue.”

The new location allows customers to use the equipment on plots of grass.

“We actually have some grass here,” Kuelhanek said. “Basically we had five minutes of mowing at the other location whereas now we have grass on the north side of the building that runs all the way to the ditch. And we have an opportunity to even mow the road ditch if we need to. Having an opportunity to test is a pretty big deal.”

In addition to customers trying out equipment, Kuelhanek and his employees can test equipment brought in for repairs.

“We get machines in with problems and before the move we didn’t really have enough grass to mow to really give the machines a good test,” he said.

With the advent of robotic mowers, Kuelhanek created a plot that features the new mowers, giving customers an idea of the effectiveness of the equipment.

“Robotics have been a big part of our business since 2017,” he said. “Growth in that part of the business continues to grow.”

In addition to saving time, robotic mowers cause less stress on grass. Using a conventional mower usually requires cutting off more than a third of the stem.

“If you’re mowing once a week, stressing the yard, you’ll be amazed when you put an auto mower on your lawn, which is going to get over the yard at least three times a week,” Kuelhanek said. “It will transform how it looks — turn it greener, thicker, healthier and you don’t give away all the nutrients when you bag the clippings and haul them off. Cutting a quarter of an inch takes less water and less nutrients and is definitely healthier for your yard.”

Kuelhanek bought a robotic mower and watched as his yard went from one of the worst on his street to something that made him proud of his grass.

“I had the best looking yard in the cul-de-sac,” he laughed. “A robotic mower frees you up for more landscaping. You don’t have to mow so now you have more time to make your yard look nicer. And during a particularly wet year, an auto mower can run in the rain. If you’re working late, it can run in the dark, too.”

Kuelhanek has witnessed a gradual shift to electric yard equipment.

“We’re seeing a lot of these companies getting way from gas-powered equipment toward battery power,” he said. “We’ve seen a big spike in how many handheld, battery-powered pieces of equipment are offered. And we’ve seen an increase in the walk-behind battery-powered mowers and snowblowers. This year, Toro offered a two-stage battery-powered snowblower. We sold three or four of them and we could have sold more if we could have gotten them in.”

The new location, on the west side of Gibbon, only takes about 12 minutes of driving from downtown Kearney.

“For people coming in off the interstate or the north side of Kearney, they can actually get here quicker than our downtown location,” Kuelhanek said. “We’re certainly not off the trodden path here in Gibbon. What’s a 12-minute drive in this day and age?”

Buffalo Outdoor Power attracts customers throughout a 100-mile radius from central Nebraska.

“We have mowers in the Omaha market, Lincoln, Smith Center, Kan., St. Francis, Kan., and on to the other side of North Platte,” Kuelhanek said. “If it’s lawn and garden related, we can pretty much fill the need. We still do all the things we used to do in Kearney including pickup and delivery. Moving outside of Kearney hasn’t impacted how we do business.”