Buffalo Hills Elk Ranch in Ravenna raises elk for sport and meat

RAVENNA — As a bright orange sun began to set in the western sky in mid-September, 72 head of elk roamed through pasture land southeast of Ravenna.
Hundreds of dark-colored starlings fluttered in the air and landed on the backs of more than 30 grazing cow elk and their yearlings.
The cow elk’s leader, a bull elk beginning to rut, protected his harem. The elk, named Lucky, herded them to feed and kept them a safe distance from other bull elk. The massive bull with its more than 400-inch rack tilted back his head and bugled to let the other bull elk know who is boss.
Though elk sightings in south-central Nebraska aren’t as uncommon as people may think, these particular elk are owned by Nathan Lutz of rural Ravenna. He runs them on 65 acres of grassland with a draw and pond surrounded by a 8½-foot fence.
Lutz moved from Grand Island to the property with his wife Brittney and their three children in 2017 to start Buffalo Hills Elk Ranch. They built a pole barn house and a shop to sort the animals.
Lutz, who owns a heating and air conditioning business, said he started the second business because he is fascinated by elk.
“I could sit out here ‘til dark and watch them,” he said.
The Lutzes also bought 500 acres in the Sandhills near Arnold to run a game preserve. Once their bull elk antlers reach more than 325 inches, the Lutzes will move them to the game preserve to be hunted.
Currently the Lutzes have two bulls with racks bigger than 400 inches. Those bulls are only used for breeding because they have proven genetics to be big. The Lutzes then have more than a dozen yearlings with racks averaging between 250 and 300 inches, which are raised to be hunted.
Lutz said some of his young elk will be ready to go to his Arnold ranch in fall 2021. They will be between 2½ and 3½ years old at that time.
Because the Lutz operation is regulated by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and not Nebraska Game and Parks, Lutz said hunting of his elk can happen any time of year. But he wants to only offer it during elk hunting season in the fall when it also is mating season for the elk. He said that way it will be a “natural feel” for the hunters.
He said the only difference between hunting an elk in the wild and hunting an elk on his Arnold property is that the hunter will know that there is a trophy elk in the vicinity.
“... otherwise our animal is going to be just as wild and just as active as a wild one,” he said.
Also, in Nebraska, hunters may apply for a once-in-a-lifetime Nebraska resident bull elk permit. Some people don’t ever get that chance though, Lutz said.
“Some people get lucky and they get drawn their first year they apply, but I know some people have been drawing for 15 years and still haven’t been drawn,” he said.
Lutz himself has applied for the license for five years and hasn’t been drawn.
“Now with me, you can come and hunt a bull with me every year,” he said.
Lutz won’t send his cow elk to the Arnold preserve to be hunted. Instead they primarily are used for breeding. If his operation of cow elk gets too big for his property, he will harvest them for meat.
Lutz said he could sustain up to 80 head of elk on his 65 acres of land, but maintaining 50-65 elk would be ideal. Because he is operating more than what he wants, Lutz harvested two cow elk and will kill eight more for clients for the first time this year.
The Lutzes also will harvest one cow a year from now on for their family to eat. “The kids love the meat,” Lutz said.
Lutz said he won’t process the cows until they are about 2½ years old.
“That would be about when they’re mature enough that they’re going to be at their body weight,” he said. “But our cows of course we like to keep them until they’re 6 or 7 years old and they will produce (a calf) up to 13 years old.”
To help the animals reach their best body weight, Lutz supplements their grass diet with alfalfa and hay throughout the winter, and grain supplement throughout to help the cows reproduce. Lutz adds copper, which also aids in reproduction, to the grain.
The animals drink water from the pond and at self-water stations set up throughout the property when the pond freezes. In the summers, Lutz said the elk also will soak in the pond to cool off and deter the flies.
The elk operation is a labor of love for Lutz. He said he enjoys watching the elk and their antlers grow, fall off and grow again.
Antler growth begins between February and March, he said, and that growth pushes off the old antlers.
“And then they grow, man they almost grow from day to day. They grow so fast,” he said.
While the antlers grow, Lutz said a thin layer of velvet protects the blood vessels that carry nutrients to grow the antlers. By mid-August to late September, Lutz’s bull elk antlers are fully grown.
"Then they shed their velvet and they usually rub against trees,” Lutz said. That is why he put tree branches in his young bull pen.
Lutz collects the shedded antlers to keep a record of his bull elk growth.
Lutz said he also likes the bugling and mating season, which is occurring now through the end of October. Calving season at Buffalo Hills Elk Ranch is May through July.
“Every time of the year is something different with them,” Lutz said.
Buffalo Hills Elk Ranch
