Buffalo Hills Elk Ranch in Ravenna raises elk for sport and meat

Currently the Lutzes have two bulls with racks bigger than 400 inches. Those bulls are only used for breeding because they have proven genetics to be big. The Lutzes then have more than a dozen yearlings with racks averaging between 250 and 300 inches, which are raised to be hunted.

Lutz said some of his young elk will be ready to go to his Arnold ranch in fall 2021. They will be between 2½ and 3½ years old at that time.

Because the Lutz operation is regulated by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and not Nebraska Game and Parks, Lutz said hunting of his elk can happen any time of year. But he wants to only offer it during elk hunting season in the fall when it also is mating season for the elk. He said that way it will be a “natural feel” for the hunters.

He said the only difference between hunting an elk in the wild and hunting an elk on his Arnold property is that the hunter will know that there is a trophy elk in the vicinity.

“... otherwise our animal is going to be just as wild and just as active as a wild one,” he said.

Also, in Nebraska, hunters may apply for a once-in-a-lifetime Nebraska resident bull elk permit. Some people don’t ever get that chance though, Lutz said.