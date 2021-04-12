Buffalo, Dawson counties record 12 new COVID-19 cases

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just 12 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area over the weekend. All were in Buffalo and Dawson counties.

Friday’s cases included four in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County. Saturday’s new cases included two in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County. Sunday’s new cases included two in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County.

No cases were reported over the weekend in Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney or Phelps counties.

Two Rivers has now had 10,402 new cases of COVID and 118 COVID deaths since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had three COVID-19 patients Monday morning. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

As of Monday morning, Two Rivers region reported that 52,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in mass vaccination clinics, pharmacies and medical clinics. So far, 21,740, or 28.6 percent of the Two Rivers population over age 16 has been fully vaccinated, including 72.5 percent of people over age 65.