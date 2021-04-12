Buffalo, Dawson counties record 12 new COVID-19 cases

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just 12 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area over the weekend. All were in Buffalo and Dawson counties.
Friday’s cases included four in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County. Saturday’s new cases included two in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County. Sunday’s new cases included two in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County.
No cases were reported over the weekend in Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney or Phelps counties.
Two Rivers has now had 10,402 new cases of COVID and 118 COVID deaths since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had three COVID-19 patients Monday morning. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.
As of Monday morning, Two Rivers region reported that 52,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in mass vaccination clinics, pharmacies and medical clinics. So far, 21,740, or 28.6 percent of the Two Rivers population over age 16 has been fully vaccinated, including 72.5 percent of people over age 65.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 777 new weekend cases of COVID Monday morning. The state has tallied 214,351 cases since March 20, 2020, while 803,913 people have tested negative. There have been 2,219 deaths statewide, including two over the weekend.
Statewide, COVID hospitalizations have stabilized, with 168 patients as of Monday morning, the same as Friday morning.
Statewide, 29 percent, or 430,481 of the state’s 1.48 million people over age 16, have been fully vaccinated, DHHS said.
Free vaccines are available in the Two Rivers region for anyone over age 16. Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov. Vaccinations are also available at Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times. Advance registration is required.
Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.