Buffalo County's COVID-19 cases rise; 9 reported hospitalizations in Kearney

KEARNEY — Buffalo County had 21 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
Four cases each in Dawson and Kearney counties, and one each in Phelps and Franklin counties, pushed the daily total of new confirmed cases to 31.
Of the seven counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department, only Harlan and Gosper counties had no new cases.
The figures came from a 6:20 p.m. report Wednesday from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
That brings the total of cases in the Two Rivers to 1,807 since record-keeping began March 20. Of those, 1,245 patients are no longer symptomatic, Two Rivers said. Fourteen patients have died of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had five COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had four.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ seven counties are:
- Dawson: 993
- Buffalo: 612
- Kearney: 101
- Phelps: 56
- Gosper: 23
- Franklin: 18
- Harlan: 4
Statewide, there have been 32,727 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 379 new cases Wednesday and three more deaths, for a total of 386.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
