Buffalo County Youth board screening movie 'The Hate U Give'

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Youth Advisory Board will host a free screening of “The Hate U Give” at the World Theatre on Wednesday.

A panel discussion offering youth hope by celebrating differences, fostering inclusiveness and promoting safe support systems will follow the movie.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will start at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. The first 50 people will receive free popcorn.

Luis Olivas, interim director of the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion at UNK, and Eliana Peterson, Kearney High School student, will facilitate a panel discussion with community members following the film.

Panelists for the event will include: Dr. Maha Younes, professor of social work, LMHP, LCSW, ACSW and chief diversity officer at UNK; Police Chief Bryan Waugh; Rev. Elizabeth Pynn Himmelman, pastor at Campus Lutheran, UNK, and associate pastor for youth ministry, First Lutheran; and Veronica Holguin, prevention coordinator at the S.A.F.E Center.

This film is rated PG-13 and discusses topics that may be triggering or inappropriate for some audiences, such as racism, graphic domestic and gun violence, police brutality, profanity and substance misuse/abuse. The Youth Advisory Board does not encourage young children to be present in the audience for the reasons listed.

“The youth are excited about this opportunity to create conversations among their peers and adults in the community. Our youth look forward to the opportunities for conversation that this film brings,” said Ellery Butterfield, youth coordinator for Buffalo County Community Partners.