Buffalo County Youth Advisory Board seeks new members

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Youth Advisory Board is accepting applications from students in grades 8-12 at Amherst, Elm Creek, Gibbon, Kearney Catholic, Pleasanton, Ravenna, S-E-M, Shelton and Kearney public schools.

YAB recognizes youths as valuable community resources and empowers them to bring about positive change. Its 29 youth and four adult members talk through social problems such as alcohol, tobacco and drug abuse prevention, stress relief and peer support.

In the last school year, the YAB worked on expanding youth/adult partnerships. It hosted focus groups with community agencies, including those for mental health professionals and law enforcement.

The online YAB application can be found at bcchp.org/yab-join. For a paper copy, call Josh Arias at BCCP at 308-865-2290 or youth@bcchp.org.

Deadline to apply is Monday. Current YAB members will conduct interviews Sept. 9-10 over Zoom. For more information, see bcchp.org.