KEARNEY — In an effort to manage criminal case loads and jail population the Buffalo County Court is having a “Warrant Vacation Day.”
On Aug. 20, anyone wanted on a misdemeanor Buffalo County warrant can show up at the Buffalo County Court office from 9 a.m.-noon or 1:30 -4:30 p.m. and ask that their case be sent to court. Log on to www.p2c.kearneygov.org/watnedlist.aspx to see if a warrant has been issued for you.
Once in court, the judge will give defendants a new court date and set the matter for another hearing date. Defendants will then be released on their own recognizance, although some conditions may apply.
“It’s been done in other communities and we’re just trying to get people back into court, and not bog down the system again,” said Shawn Eatherton, Buffalo County Attorney.
Numerous court hearings were postponed this spring when COVID-19 first broke. Eatherton said officials are trying to manage the court docket, law enforcement contacts and the jail population as the courts recover from the pandemic.
“We want to get people in and hold them accountable,” he said.
Similar programs have been done in Douglas and Lancaster counties.
Questions about the warrant vacation program can be directed to defendant’s attorneys, the county attorney’s office at 308-236-1222 or the Buffalo Count Court at 308-236-1228.
