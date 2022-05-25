Buffalo County to use Uncle Sam’s COVID funds for fairgrounds fixes

KEARNEY — Buffalo County will use $250,000 in federal public emergency funds to install air conditioning in the Exhibit Hall at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners voted 6-0, with Chairman Ivan Klein of Gibbon absent, to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds for the air conditioning as well as concrete skirts and parking areas at various locations around the fairgrounds.

Congress approved ARPA to aid the economic recovery of entities, including tourism attractions, entertainment venues and hospitality businesses that were negatively impacted by coronavirus.

The Exhibit Hall is one of the fairgrounds’ largest buildings and is used to display scores of county fair entries. The building is equipped for tennis and is a popular venue for a variety of events other than the fair. Organizers of commercial events frequently lease the hall.

The Buffalo County Agricultural Association, which operates the fairgrounds and hosts more than 200 events year-round in its facilities in east Kearney, also will use the $250,000 in ARPA money to improve functionality of the Expo Center by paving on its east side. According to contract documents, rain can make the east side of the Expo Center muddy and tough to access, but paving will mitigate that problem.

The ARPA money also will be used to upgrade the fairgrounds’ electrical wiring and help relocate the fairgrounds’ shop. After the 2008 tornado destroyed the original Expo Center, construction of the new Expo Center left the shop in a less than ideal location. The many events that have been conducted during the past 10 years have amplified the problems with the shop’s location, according to contract documents.

In other business Tuesday:

- The board voted 6-0 to approve a temporary alcohol permit for the Wanderin’ Well for a June 10 wedding. Commissioner Tim Higgins complained that a representative of the business was not present for Tuesday’s public hearing on the temporary permit. Higgins said the applicant should have been present to answer the board’s concerns or questions.

- The Board acknowledged Assessor Ethel Skinner’s appointment of Roy Meusch as deputy assessor. Meusch was the top Republican vote-getter in the May 10 primary. There is no Democrat candidate, so barring a write-in campaign, Meusch is a shoo-in to become the county’s next assessor.

- Following its approval to discontinue hiring referees to hear property valuation protests, the board approved plans for the new process in which the members will sit as a board of equalization to hear protests. The board will circulate a press release outlining the new process when the protest period is closer.

- Approved the draft of Buffalo County’s hazard mitigation plan. The plan update is prepared every five years by the Central Platte Natural Resources District. The plans are to be used to tap disaster funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after a major disaster, such as severe flooding.