Buffalo County tax base leaps up by $407 million

KEARNEY — Buffalo County’s overall budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 has increased by 2.45%; however, the county’s tax base has grown significantly — by almost $407 million — and so the county’s levy is decreasing, and individual property owners might be paying less to support county government.

According to figures provided by Lynn Martin, administrator of the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, the county’s overall assessed valuation — or tax base — is $6,676,552,028 for fiscal year 2022-2023. That’s an increase of $406,610,847 — or 6.49% — compared to the previous overall valuation of $6,269,941,181 for the current fiscal year.

The growth in the tax base is significant to taxpayers because local government has a broader base to share the load of property taxes.

Martin said Buffalo County is projecting a property tax levy of 0.333023 for fiscal year 2022-2023. This means the owner of a $200,000 home will owe $666.05 to support Buffalo County government, which includes county roads, the sheriff’s department and offices such as treasurer, assessor, register of deeds and county clerk.

According to the projected levy, county property taxes will drop about 1.12% for fiscal year 2022-2023. The 2021-2022 levy is 0.336810, which results in a tax of $673.62 on a property valued at $200,000.

Buffalo County’s overall budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 stands at $74,180,221. That’s an increase of 2.45% compared to the prior year’s total budget of $72,399,745. The new budget has a tax asking of $22,234,450 compared to the prior year’s $21,117,773.

Personnel costs account for about 33% of the overall budget for fiscal year 2022-2023, or $23,834,402, up from the prior year’s $22,148,320. Buffalo County’s budget anticipates an average of 222 full-time employees in 2022-2023 compared to a 219 average in the prior year. There are 18 part-time employees in the new budget compared to 22 in the prior year.

The county has budgeted $8,324,897 in COVID-19 stimulus spending for fiscal year 2022-2023, down from the prior year’s $9,645,679.

Martin listed roads and bridges, data processing equipment and software, law enforcement equipment and vehicles, road equipment and furniture among the five largest capital expenses for fiscal year 2022-2023.

Citizens can comment on the 2022-2023 budget during the county’s budget hearing. It’s planned as part of the county board’s Sept. 13 meeting, which is open to the public and will be in the commissioners meeting room in the Buffalo County Courthouse at 1512 Central Ave. County board meetings begin at 9 a.m.