Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Kearney Police Department seek funding for new $4.6M radio system

KEARNEY — Parts and service are an iffy proposition, and, at times, so is communication, Sheriff Neil Miller told the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday as he described the outdated analog radio system that serves his department and the Kearney Police Department.
The radios also link first responders and law officers from Kearney and other area communities with dispatchers at the joint Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.
“We need to be able to talk with each other. We need to move to the next level of a digital system,” Miller told county board members as he described a $4.6 million solution to the radio dilemma.
As with much technology, the county’s radio equipment has reached its “end-of-life/end-of-sale” stage where parts occasionally must be purchased on eBay, Miller said.
His proposal to resolve the communications problems is a $4.6 million, 10-year lease purchase with a Motorola radio provider. The county would continue it dispatching responsibilities, but the city and county equally would share radio system costs. Commissioners will decide on Dec. 22 if they support the plan. The Kearney City Council’s next meeting is Tuesday.
The city and county share space and law enforcement responsibilities in the center, but the sheriff’s department handles dispatching. Miller said portions of the radio system, including towers, began coming together in the late 1990s, and that a major share of the radio equipment was acquired in the late 2000s.
He said research into the new system began about two years ago. Kearney Chief of Police Bryan Waugh told county board members the system that’s being recommended is “robust, secure and sustainable.”
Tony Kosiva, a Motorola representative, said implementing the system would unfold rapidly in about 11 months, if approved, with a go-live date in November 2021. The system includes dispatchers’ radios, but there are additional components, including radios carried by law officers and first responders and the eight towers in Buffalo County that carry radio signals. Kosiva said three towers near Kearney would transmit stronger signals so they penetrate the larger buildings in the city.
Jason Whalen, administrator of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, said a building-penetrating signal would help firefighters. He said they sometimes contend with weak communications fighting fires inside buildings.
“Radio communication is just vital for what we do,” Whalen said.
Kosiva said the new digital system will boost voice clarity and range.
The $4,559,865 Buffalo County system is designed to cover 975 square miles.
Kosiva provided cost comparisons:
- Dodge County: $10.2 million, 902 square miles;
- Washington County: $5 million, 393 square miles; and,
- Sarpy County: $7.6 million, 248 square miles.
Miller said the state of Nebraska will be a partner, which means Buffalo County will get the cost benefit of the state’s contract with suppliers. Local governments frequently buy vehicles and make other large-ticket purchases using the state’s contract.
“The radio is our lifeline,” Waugh said.
