Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Kearney Police Department seek funding for new $4.6M radio system

KEARNEY — Parts and service are an iffy proposition, and, at times, so is communication, Sheriff Neil Miller told the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday as he described the outdated analog radio system that serves his department and the Kearney Police Department.

The radios also link first responders and law officers from Kearney and other area communities with dispatchers at the joint Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.

“We need to be able to talk with each other. We need to move to the next level of a digital system,” Miller told county board members as he described a $4.6 million solution to the radio dilemma.

As with much technology, the county’s radio equipment has reached its “end-of-life/end-of-sale” stage where parts occasionally must be purchased on eBay, Miller said.

His proposal to resolve the communications problems is a $4.6 million, 10-year lease purchase with a Motorola radio provider. The county would continue it dispatching responsibilities, but the city and county equally would share radio system costs. Commissioners will decide on Dec. 22 if they support the plan. The Kearney City Council’s next meeting is Tuesday.