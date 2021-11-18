Buffalo County Sheriff's Office deputies earn OT ticketing seat-belt violators

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office will put extra deputies on the street to enforce seatbelt and child restraint laws during the Thanksgiving holiday.
A grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety will provide funds to pay deputies overtime for the Nov. 24-28 national Click It or Ticket mobilization.
The extra traffic enforcement will be conducted at selected Buffalo County locations. Deputies will target all traffic violations and issue citations for occupant restraint violations.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, “the objective is to increase the statewide observed seat belt use of front seat outboard occupants in passenger vehicles by 4.4 percentage points from 80.6% (five-year rolling average in 2016-2020) to 85% by December 2022.