 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office deputies earn OT ticketing seat-belt violators
0 Comments
top story

Buffalo County Sheriff's Office deputies earn OT ticketing seat-belt violators

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office will put extra deputies on the street to enforce seatbelt and child restraint laws during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety will provide funds to pay deputies overtime for the Nov. 24-28 national Click It or Ticket mobilization.

The extra traffic enforcement will be conducted at selected Buffalo County locations. Deputies will target all traffic violations and issue citations for occupant restraint violations.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, “the objective is to increase the statewide observed seat belt use of front seat outboard occupants in passenger vehicles by 4.4 percentage points from 80.6% (five-year rolling average in 2016-2020) to 85% by December 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News