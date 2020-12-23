Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department to get $4.6 million for new radio system

Miller had worked with an assortment of law enforcement, fire department, EMT crews and the state of Nebraska preparing a radio replacement proposal for the county board.

Installation of the new system will begin soon with a target go-live date in November 2021.

In addition to new radios, the system will have eight towers. Six towers already are in service, but the county will build a new one in Gibbon and replace the tower in Ravenna.

Miller said Buffalo County is partnering with the state of Nebraska, which will provide access to its core system in exchange for coverage.

“The state is letting us use their core, or the brains of the radio system. We’re sharing coverage for core,” Miller said.

He said after two years of planning, it was a relief to get the commissioners’ unanimous approval for the radio proposal.

“It’s going to take a year to get there, but now we can get going,” Miller said. “I got a ton of weight off my shoulders today.”