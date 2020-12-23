Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department to get $4.6 million for new radio system

KEARNEY — Sheriff Neil Miller and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department will get a $4.6 million radio system to replace the current setup that’s rapidly becoming obsolete.
The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 Tuesday to purchase the new Motorola system in partnership with the city of Kearney. It’s a joint purchase because the equipment will be part of the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center. The sheriff’s department shares the facility with the Kearney Police Department, but the sheriff’s department is responsible for the dispatchers and communication system.
“The new system will benefit everybody,” said Bill McMullen of Kearney, the chair of the county board. He was referring to the multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies that will communicate on the new digital radios.
The digital system will replace the outdated analog gear that’s 20 years old. It’s so outdated that the county occasionally buys replacement parts on eBay.
“There’s not a ton of taxpayer money,” McMullen said about the multiple funding sources.
Sheriff Neil Miller said bonds will cover $4 million of the $4.6 million cost. The county’s general fund will provide $300,000, and the federal CARES Act will chip in $300,000. Miller said the city will reimburse the county for its share of the $4.6 million.
Miller had worked with an assortment of law enforcement, fire department, EMT crews and the state of Nebraska preparing a radio replacement proposal for the county board.
Installation of the new system will begin soon with a target go-live date in November 2021.
In addition to new radios, the system will have eight towers. Six towers already are in service, but the county will build a new one in Gibbon and replace the tower in Ravenna.
Miller said Buffalo County is partnering with the state of Nebraska, which will provide access to its core system in exchange for coverage.
“The state is letting us use their core, or the brains of the radio system. We’re sharing coverage for core,” Miller said.
He said after two years of planning, it was a relief to get the commissioners’ unanimous approval for the radio proposal.
“It’s going to take a year to get there, but now we can get going,” Miller said. “I got a ton of weight off my shoulders today.”
Other than age, the current system’s biggest problems stemmed from the inability to communicate with some other agencies. For example, Dawson County is on VHF but Buffalo County is UHF, so its radios don’t talk with Dawson County, Miller said.
Switching to the digital radios will solve that problem. The system also is designed in case firefighters must enter large buildings. The signals will be strengthened around Kearney for better signal penetration in larger structures.
The $4,559,865 Buffalo County system is designed to cover 975 square miles.
The county board was provided these cost comparisons two weeks ago when Miller presented his proposal:
- Dodge County: $10.2 million, 902 square miles;
- Washington County: $5 million, 393 square miles; and,
- Sarpy County: $7.6 million, 248 square miles.