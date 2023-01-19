Buffalo County Sen. Briese submits state government efficiency review bill

BUFFALO COUNTY – State Sen. Tom Briese has submitted a bill in the Nebraska Legislature to carry out an efficiency review of the state government.

Briese, who represents District 41, which includes Buffalo County, excluding Kearney, and Hall County, excluding Grand Island, told Kearney Hub such a review is needed.

“When we’re dealing with taxpayer dollars, we have a solemn obligation to ensure those dollars are utilized in the most efficient manner possible,” he said Wednesday. “The status quo should never be acceptable.”

Per LB-684, the Department of Administrative Services would “contract with an entity to assist the state with significantly improving government services of state agencies.”

The review would start July 2023 and conclude in June 2025.

The aim is to “reduce costs while improving quality,” with a target of “25% improvement” overall.

Among the 194 state agencies that would be reviewed are: Department of Agriculture, Department of Banking & Finance, Department of Correctional Services, Department of Economic Development, Department of Health & Human Services, Department of Justice, Department of Labor, Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Revenue, Department of Transportation, State Department of Education, and the Nebraska Accountability & Disclosure Commission.

Even the Board of Barber Examiners would be reviewed.

There are many benefits that come with fostering greater efficiency, said Briese.

“We can save money and hopefully provide services in a better means and more efficient manner,” he said. “It’s about delivery of services and saving taxpayer money.”

Briese has submitted similar legislation in the past. For example, in 2021 he introduced LB-213, a bill to audit the state government.

Such efforts are a passion for Briese, he said, “because of the obligation we have to the taxpayers and all Nebraska to make sure their dollars are spent wisely.”

There are no specific inefficiencies that are causing Briese alarm, he said.

“I’m simply trying to locate those inefficiencies,” he said. “We’re looking for ways for government to do a better job in every arena.”

Briese has heard concerns from his constituents about such inefficiencies, he said.

“I had a conversation with a constituent some time ago complaining about the operation of a department within state government,” he said. “It really reinforced my opinion that, yes, we need to try to root out any inefficiency and make sure we run state government in as efficient a manner as possible.”

Briese is “cautiously optimistic” the bill will receive support from fellow legislators.

“We have a responsibility as stewards of taxpayer dollars, as stewards of state government, that Nebraskans get the most bang for their buck, that we’re utilizing their taxpayer dollars in as efficient a manner as possible, and ensuring that we’re delivering services in the best way possible,” he said, “for the benefit of all Nebraskans.”