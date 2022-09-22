Buffalo County school boards heavily contested in November

KEARNEY — Buffalo County voters will decide eight contested school board races in the Nov. 8 general election.
Among those races:
Elm Creek and Pleasanton voters will narrow the field of six candidates to three;
Amherst voters will decide which of their five candidates will fill three positions; and,
Kearney voters will elect a minimum of two new board members — possibly three — because only one incumbent is seeking reelection.
One of the incumbents who decided not to run is KPS veteran board member Alex Straatmann. The other incumbent, Wendy Kries, is the current board chair and announced only recently that she is withdrawing her candidacy.
The lone incumbent on the KPS ticket is Drew Blessing. Challengers include Paul Hazard, the leading vote-getter in the May 10 primary, along with John D. Icenogle, Derek Meyer and Jacob Reiter.
People are also reading…
The Elm Creek ticket features three incumbents vs. three challengers for three open positions. The Pleasanton race features two school board veterans against four challengers, and Amherst voters will sort out winners and losers from among three incumbents and two challengers for three positions.
Elsewhere in Buffalo County, many races are uncontested.
None of the four Republican incumbents on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners has a challenger, and only one courthouse race — Clerk of the District Court — is contested. That race is between deputy clerk Cheryl Stabenow of Kearney, a Republican, and Democrat Regina Bedke of Pleasanton.
Here’s a look at races in Buffalo County:
School boardsAMHERST — Three positions
Incumbents: Karen Harmoney, Casey Mitchell, Les Adelung
Challengers: Stephanie Stubbs, Kenneth Klingelhoefer
ANSLEY — Three positions
Incumbents: Danielle Ostrand, Derek Clay
Challenger: Christopher Varney
CENTURA — One position
New Candidates: Garrod Luhn, Michelle Caspersen
ELM CREEK — Three positions
Incumbents: Alicia Beavers, Jeffrey Meads, Marvion Reichert Jr.
Challengers: Cole Brodine, Rachell Dallman, Hannah Hild
GIBBON — Three positions
Incumbents: Jodi Bendfeldt, Scott Baker, Brandon Kee
Challenger: Jon Ewoldt
KEARNEY — Three positions
Incumbents: Drew Blessing, Wendy Kreis*
Challengers: Derek Meyer, Paul Hazard, John D. Icenogle, Jacob Reiter
(*Wendy Kreis withdrew her candidacy, but her name will remain on ballot.)
PLEASANTON — Three positions
Incumbents: Don Klein, Matt Pawloski
Challengers: Hillary Deets, Justin Epley, Doug Geisler, Nathan Phillips
RAVENNA — Three positions
Incumbents: Ryan Osten, Misti Fiddelke, Dawn Standage
No challengers
SHELTON — Three positions
Incumbents: Lisa Stewart, Emmy Power
Challengers: Levi Rogers, Dana Tompkin
S-E-M — Three positions
Incumbents: Matt Hothem, Kirby Burden
Challengers: Chris Reiter, Laura Robbins
CITY COUNCIL
GIBBON — City Council
Ward I: One position
Incumbent: Leon Stall
No challenger
Ward II: One position
No incumbent
Challenger: Kevin Kraenow
KEARNEY — City Council
Two positions:
Incumbents: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami James Moore
Challenger: Mercadies Damratowski
RAVENNA — City Council
Mayor: One position
Incumbents: Fred Matejka, Peggy Dethlefs
No Challengers
City Council: Two positions
Incumbent: James Sweeney
Challengers: Tonya Dale, Emily Ripp
VILLAGE BOARDS
AMHERST — Two positions
Incumbents: Clark Nuttelman, Justin Taubenheim
No challengers
ELM CREEK — Two positions
Incumbents: Tanner Tool, Kyle Lawrence
No challengers
MILLER — Three positions
Incumbents: Terry Hansen, Rickie Bowie
Challengers: Chuck Day, Raymond Juhl
PLEASANTON — Two positions
Incumbents: Theodore Eichholz, Zack Rasmussen
No challengers
RIVERDALE — Two positions
Incumbent: Aaron Cudaback
Challenger: Toby McDonald
SHELTON — Two positions
Incumbent: Clifford Keslar
Challenger: Paul Liebfarth
BUFFALO COUNTY OFFICES
Commissioner Dist. 1
Incumbent Republican Ivan Klein, Gibbon
No challenger
Commissioner Dist. 3
Incumbent Republican Timothy Higgins, Kearney
No challenger
Commissioner Dist. 5
Incumbent Republican Sherry Morrow, Kearney
No challenger
Commissioner Dist. 7
Incumbent Republican Myron Kouba, Kearney
No challenger
County Assessor
New Republican candidate Roy Meusch, Kearney
No opponent
County Attorney
Incumbent Republican Shawn Eatherton, Kearney
County Clerk
New Republican candidate Heather A. Christensen, Kearney
No opponent
Clerk of District Court
New Republican candidate Cheryl S. Stabenow, Kearney
New Democrat candidate Regina Bedke, Pleasanton
Public Defender
Incumbent Republican Jeff Wirth, Kearney
No challenger
Register of Deeds
Incumbent Democrat Kellie John, Kearney
No challenger
County Sheriff
Incumbent Republican Neil Miller, Kearney
No challenger
County Surveyor
Incumbent Republican Trenton Snow, Kearney
No challenger
County Treasurer
New Republican candidate Brenda Rohrich, Riverdale
No opponent