Buffalo County school boards heavily contested in November

KEARNEY — Buffalo County voters will decide eight contested school board races in the Nov. 8 general election.

Among those races:

Elm Creek and Pleasanton voters will narrow the field of six candidates to three;

Amherst voters will decide which of their five candidates will fill three positions; and,

Kearney voters will elect a minimum of two new board members — possibly three — because only one incumbent is seeking reelection.

One of the incumbents who decided not to run is KPS veteran board member Alex Straatmann. The other incumbent, Wendy Kries, is the current board chair and announced only recently that she is withdrawing her candidacy.

The lone incumbent on the KPS ticket is Drew Blessing. Challengers include Paul Hazard, the leading vote-getter in the May 10 primary, along with John D. Icenogle, Derek Meyer and Jacob Reiter.

The Elm Creek ticket features three incumbents vs. three challengers for three open positions. The Pleasanton race features two school board veterans against four challengers, and Amherst voters will sort out winners and losers from among three incumbents and two challengers for three positions.

Elsewhere in Buffalo County, many races are uncontested.

None of the four Republican incumbents on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners has a challenger, and only one courthouse race — Clerk of the District Court — is contested. That race is between deputy clerk Cheryl Stabenow of Kearney, a Republican, and Democrat Regina Bedke of Pleasanton.

Here’s a look at races in Buffalo County:

School boardsAMHERST — Three positions

Incumbents: Karen Harmoney, Casey Mitchell, Les Adelung

Challengers: Stephanie Stubbs, Kenneth Klingelhoefer

ANSLEY — Three positions

Incumbents: Danielle Ostrand, Derek Clay

Challenger: Christopher Varney

CENTURA — One position

New Candidates: Garrod Luhn, Michelle Caspersen

ELM CREEK — Three positions

Incumbents: Alicia Beavers, Jeffrey Meads, Marvion Reichert Jr.

Challengers: Cole Brodine, Rachell Dallman, Hannah Hild

GIBBON — Three positions

Incumbents: Jodi Bendfeldt, Scott Baker, Brandon Kee

Challenger: Jon Ewoldt

KEARNEY — Three positions

Incumbents: Drew Blessing, Wendy Kreis*

Challengers: Derek Meyer, Paul Hazard, John D. Icenogle, Jacob Reiter

(*Wendy Kreis withdrew her candidacy, but her name will remain on ballot.)

PLEASANTON — Three positions

Incumbents: Don Klein, Matt Pawloski

Challengers: Hillary Deets, Justin Epley, Doug Geisler, Nathan Phillips

RAVENNA — Three positions

Incumbents: Ryan Osten, Misti Fiddelke, Dawn Standage

No challengers

SHELTON — Three positions

Incumbents: Lisa Stewart, Emmy Power

Challengers: Levi Rogers, Dana Tompkin

S-E-M — Three positions

Incumbents: Matt Hothem, Kirby Burden

Challengers: Chris Reiter, Laura Robbins

CITY COUNCIL

GIBBON — City Council

Ward I: One position

Incumbent: Leon Stall

No challenger

Ward II: One position

No incumbent

Challenger: Kevin Kraenow

KEARNEY — City Council

Two positions:

Incumbents: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami James Moore

Challenger: Mercadies Damratowski

RAVENNA — City Council

Mayor: One position

Incumbents: Fred Matejka, Peggy Dethlefs

No Challengers

City Council: Two positions

Incumbent: James Sweeney

Challengers: Tonya Dale, Emily Ripp

VILLAGE BOARDS

AMHERST — Two positions

Incumbents: Clark Nuttelman, Justin Taubenheim

No challengers

ELM CREEK — Two positions

Incumbents: Tanner Tool, Kyle Lawrence

No challengers

MILLER — Three positions

Incumbents: Terry Hansen, Rickie Bowie

Challengers: Chuck Day, Raymond Juhl

PLEASANTON — Two positions

Incumbents: Theodore Eichholz, Zack Rasmussen

No challengers

RIVERDALE — Two positions

Incumbent: Aaron Cudaback

Challenger: Toby McDonald

SHELTON — Two positions

Incumbent: Clifford Keslar

Challenger: Paul Liebfarth

BUFFALO COUNTY OFFICES

Commissioner Dist. 1

Incumbent Republican Ivan Klein, Gibbon

No challenger

Commissioner Dist. 3

Incumbent Republican Timothy Higgins, Kearney

No challenger

Commissioner Dist. 5

Incumbent Republican Sherry Morrow, Kearney

No challenger

Commissioner Dist. 7

Incumbent Republican Myron Kouba, Kearney

No challenger

County Assessor

New Republican candidate Roy Meusch, Kearney

No opponent

County Attorney

Incumbent Republican Shawn Eatherton, Kearney

County Clerk

New Republican candidate Heather A. Christensen, Kearney

No opponent

Clerk of District Court

New Republican candidate Cheryl S. Stabenow, Kearney

New Democrat candidate Regina Bedke, Pleasanton

Public Defender

Incumbent Republican Jeff Wirth, Kearney

No challenger

Register of Deeds

Incumbent Democrat Kellie John, Kearney

No challenger

County Sheriff

Incumbent Republican Neil Miller, Kearney

No challenger

County Surveyor

Incumbent Republican Trenton Snow, Kearney

No challenger

County Treasurer

New Republican candidate Brenda Rohrich, Riverdale

No opponent