Buffalo County’s primary election candidates

KEARNEY — The table is set for Buffalo County’s May 10 primary election, but four courthouse icons won’t be on the ballot.
Incumbents Jan Giffin, Clark of the District Court Sharon Mauler, Treasurer Jean Sidwell and Assessor Ethel Skinner have decided not to seek reelection.
Here’s the list of Buffalo County’s candidates for May 10:
Kearney Public Schools Board of Education
Incumbents Wendy Kreis and Drew Blessing, and challengers Jacob Reiter, Derek Meyer, Will Kirkland, Dionne Moore, Paul Hazard, John Icenogle
Amherst Board of Education
Incumbents Karen Harmoney, Casey Mitchell and Les Adelung and challengers Stephanie Stubbs and Kenneth Klingelhofer.
Ansley Board of Education (filed in Custer County)
Incumbents Danielle Ostrand and Derek Clay and challenger Christopher Varney
People are also reading…
Centura Board of Education (filed in Howard County)
Challengers Garrod Luhn and Michelle Caspersen
Elm Creek Board of Education
Incumbents Alicia Beavers, Jeffrey Meads and Marvion Reichert Jr., and challengers Cole Brodine, Jon Reiter, Rachel Dallman and Hannah Hild
Gibbon Board of Education
Incumbents Jodi Bendfeldt, Scott Baker and Brandon Kee and challenger Jon Ewoldt
Pleasanton Board of Education
Incumbents Don Klein and Matt Pawloski and challengers Hillary Deets, Justin Epley, Doug Geisler and Nathan Phillips
Ravenna Board of Education
Incumbents Ryan Osten, Misti Fiddelke and Dawn Standage
Shelton Board of Education
Incumbents Lisa Stewart and Emmy Power and challengers Levi Rogers and Dana Tompkin
S-E-M Board of Education (filed in Dawson County)
Incumbents Matt Hothem and Kirby Burden and challengers Chris Reiter and Laura Robbins
Gibbon City Council
Ward I: Incumbent Leon Stall; Ward II challenger Kevin Kraenow
Kearney City Council
Incumbents Randy Buschkoetter, Tami James Moore and challenger Mercadies Damratowski
Ravenna City Council
Mayor: Incumbent Fred Matejka and Peggy Dethlefs
Council: Incumbent James Sweeney and challengers Tonya Dale and Emily Ripp
Amherst Village Board
Two vacancies, no filings
Elm Creek Village Board
Two vacancies, no filings
Miller Village Board
Three positions, one filing, Incumbent Terry Hansen
Pleasanton Village Board
Two positions, one filing, Incumbent Theodore Eichholz
Riverdale Village Board
Two positions, one filing, challenger Toby McDonald
Shelton Village Board
Two positions, no filing
Buffalo County Board
District 1, Republicans incumbent Ivan Klein and challenger Steve Faber (no Democrats filed)
District 3, Republican incumbent Timothy Higgins (no Democrats filed)
District 5, Republican incumbent Sherry Morrow and Republican challenger Shane Hatcher (no Democrats filed)
District 7, Republican incumbent Myron Kouba (no Democrats filed)
Assessor, Republican challengers Roy Meusch and Nora Borer (no Democrats filed)
Attorney, Republican incumbent Shawn Eatherton (no Democrats filed)
Clerk, Republican challenger Heather Christensen (no Democrats filed)
Clerk of District Court, Republican challenger Cheryl Stabenow and Democrat challenger Regina Bedke
Public Defender, Republican incumbent Jeff Wirth (no Democrat filed)
Register of Deeds, Democrat incumbent Kellie John (no Republican filed)
Sheriff, Republican incumbent Neil Miller (no Democrat filed)
Surveyor, Republican incumbent Trenton Snow (no Democrat filed)
Treasurer, Republican challenger Brenda Rohrich (no Democrat filed)