Buffalo County’s primary election candidates

KEARNEY — The table is set for Buffalo County’s May 10 primary election, but four courthouse icons won’t be on the ballot.

Incumbents Jan Giffin, Clark of the District Court Sharon Mauler, Treasurer Jean Sidwell and Assessor Ethel Skinner have decided not to seek reelection.

Here’s the list of Buffalo County’s candidates for May 10:

Kearney Public Schools Board of Education

Incumbents Wendy Kreis and Drew Blessing, and challengers Jacob Reiter, Derek Meyer, Will Kirkland, Dionne Moore, Paul Hazard, John Icenogle

Amherst Board of Education

Incumbents Karen Harmoney, Casey Mitchell and Les Adelung and challengers Stephanie Stubbs and Kenneth Klingelhofer.

Ansley Board of Education (filed in Custer County)

Incumbents Danielle Ostrand and Derek Clay and challenger Christopher Varney

Centura Board of Education (filed in Howard County)

Challengers Garrod Luhn and Michelle Caspersen

Elm Creek Board of Education

Incumbents Alicia Beavers, Jeffrey Meads and Marvion Reichert Jr., and challengers Cole Brodine, Jon Reiter, Rachel Dallman and Hannah Hild

Gibbon Board of Education

Incumbents Jodi Bendfeldt, Scott Baker and Brandon Kee and challenger Jon Ewoldt

Pleasanton Board of Education

Incumbents Don Klein and Matt Pawloski and challengers Hillary Deets, Justin Epley, Doug Geisler and Nathan Phillips

Ravenna Board of Education

Incumbents Ryan Osten, Misti Fiddelke and Dawn Standage

Shelton Board of Education

Incumbents Lisa Stewart and Emmy Power and challengers Levi Rogers and Dana Tompkin

S-E-M Board of Education (filed in Dawson County)

Incumbents Matt Hothem and Kirby Burden and challengers Chris Reiter and Laura Robbins

Gibbon City Council

Ward I: Incumbent Leon Stall; Ward II challenger Kevin Kraenow

Kearney City Council

Incumbents Randy Buschkoetter, Tami James Moore and challenger Mercadies Damratowski

Ravenna City Council

Mayor: Incumbent Fred Matejka and Peggy Dethlefs

Council: Incumbent James Sweeney and challengers Tonya Dale and Emily Ripp

Amherst Village Board

Two vacancies, no filings

Elm Creek Village Board

Two vacancies, no filings

Miller Village Board

Three positions, one filing, Incumbent Terry Hansen

Pleasanton Village Board

Two positions, one filing, Incumbent Theodore Eichholz

Riverdale Village Board

Two positions, one filing, challenger Toby McDonald

Shelton Village Board

Two positions, no filing

Buffalo County Board

District 1, Republicans incumbent Ivan Klein and challenger Steve Faber (no Democrats filed)

District 3, Republican incumbent Timothy Higgins (no Democrats filed)

District 5, Republican incumbent Sherry Morrow and Republican challenger Shane Hatcher (no Democrats filed)

District 7, Republican incumbent Myron Kouba (no Democrats filed)

Assessor, Republican challengers Roy Meusch and Nora Borer (no Democrats filed)

Attorney, Republican incumbent Shawn Eatherton (no Democrats filed)

Clerk, Republican challenger Heather Christensen (no Democrats filed)

Clerk of District Court, Republican challenger Cheryl Stabenow and Democrat challenger Regina Bedke

Public Defender, Republican incumbent Jeff Wirth (no Democrat filed)

Register of Deeds, Democrat incumbent Kellie John (no Republican filed)

Sheriff, Republican incumbent Neil Miller (no Democrat filed)

Surveyor, Republican incumbent Trenton Snow (no Democrat filed)

Treasurer, Republican challenger Brenda Rohrich (no Democrat filed)