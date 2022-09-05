 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo County Republicans plan monthly meeting on Sept. 12

The Buffalo County Republican Party will be holding its monthly meeting at the Kearney Public Library on Sept. 12.

Sign-in and social time is 6:30-7 p.m., with the business meeting following from 7-8:30 p.m.

Candidates Derek Rusher, for the NPPD Board, and Julie Hehnke, for the NU Board of Regents, will speak.

There will also be a brief training in Robert’s Rules of Order by Chris Wilkinson and a message from Mary Hilton on the door knocking app. All registered Republicans are encouraged and welcome to attend.

