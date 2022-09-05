Buffalo County Republicans plan monthly meeting on Sept. 12

The Buffalo County Republican Party will be holding its monthly meeting at the Kearney Public Library on Sept. 12.

Sign-in and social time is 6:30-7 p.m., with the business meeting following from 7-8:30 p.m.

Candidates Derek Rusher, for the NPPD Board, and Julie Hehnke, for the NU Board of Regents, will speak.

There will also be a brief training in Robert’s Rules of Order by Chris Wilkinson and a message from Mary Hilton on the door knocking app. All registered Republicans are encouraged and welcome to attend.