Buffalo County Republican Women meet Tuesday

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Republican Women will meet at the Kearney Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Special guest speakers will be Paul Kenney, District 6 Board of Regents, and Julie Henke, candidate for District 6 Board of Regents. Kenney narrowly edged Henke in the May primary by a vote of 22,399 to 21,184.

Kenney is vice chairman of the Regents. He was elected in 2016 and is seeking his second six-year term. He is an agribusinessman, farmer and rancher from the Amherst area.

More information about the Buffalo County Republican Women is available at faceboob.com/buffalocountyrepublicanwomen.