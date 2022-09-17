 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo County remailing tax notice postcards

The county’s new seal was designed by Joyce Linn of Riverdale and manufactured by Icon Poly of Gibbon.

KEARNEY — This week, Buffalo County property owners were to receive a pink postcard labeled “Notice of Proposed Tax Increase” from Buffalo County.

Information on those postcards was incorrect, so postcards will be remailed with correct information.

According to the county’s announcement to property owners, the valuation used to calculate the tax rate for the school districts was submitted in error to the postcard printing vendor.

The valuation submitted to the postcard printer for the school districts should have included the property valuation for the entire school district, not just the parts of the districts that are in Buffalo County.

Corrected postcards will be mailed in the next few days, according to Buffalo County officials.

