Buffalo County records nine more COVID-19 cases; Harlan County gets fourth total case

KEARNEY — Harlan County has recorded its fourth case of COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
In new cases Tuesday, released at 6:20 p.m., Harlan joined Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper counties with new cases. Buffalo added nine cases and Dawson and Gosper County each added one.
There have been 1,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20 in the seven counties that make up the Two Rivers Public Health District, according to DHHS. Of those, 1,245 people are no longer symptomatic.
There have been 14 deaths in the district, including three in the past week: a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s, both in Buffalo County, and a Dawson County woman in her 70s.
Total cases to date are:
- Dawson: 989
- Buffalo: 591
- Kearney: 97
- Phelps: 55
- Gosper: 23
- Franklin: 17
- Harlan: 4
Statewide, there are now 32,348 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, 459 more than Monday, and 383 deaths.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
