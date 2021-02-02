Buffalo County recorded 11 of the 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 Monday in its seven-county area: 11 in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, two in Phelps County and one each in Gosper and Harlan counties.

No new cases were reported in Franklin or Kearney counties.

As of Tuesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID patient. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 11.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9.573 cases of COVID-19, with 8,493 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases. There have been 109 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 237 new cases statewide Monday. Statewide, DHHS has recorded 190,950 cases since record-keeping began March 20, with 733,348 people testing negative. There have been 1,920 deaths, but none in the past two days.

Across the state, 300,400 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been allocated, and 185,536 shots had been administered as of Tuesday morning, including 136,476 first doses, and 49,060 second and final doses. So far, 3.31 percent of the 1.4 million Nebraskans over age 16 have received at least one shot.