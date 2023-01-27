Buffalo County preliminary property values coming in February

KEARNEY – Property values in Buffalo County and Kearney are being reassessed.

Preliminary values for property owners will be sent out Feb. 7 and should arrive in mailboxes on or around Feb. 10.

This will give time to property owners to contact the county assessor’s office with questions or concerns before actual values are final at the end of March.

Final notices will be sent out at the end of May.

“In 2023, values in Buffalo County are going to look different and for different reasons,” Buffalo County Assessor Roy Meusch told Kearney Hub.

Kearney and its neighboring small communities in Buffalo County have been reassessed.

“Last year’s values don’t mean anything to the reassessment formula,” said Meusch. “We’ve taken the old formula and thrown it out, and created a new formula that hopefully reflects market value for these properties.”

As assessor, Meusch is tasked with setting market value for properties: 100% market value for residential and commercial properties, and 75% value for agricultural.

“I felt we had a whole lot of properties that were over-valued and a whole lot of properties that were under-valued,” he said. “I felt we needed to bring those values together so they all represented fair and equitable market value, instead of some being too high and some being too low.”

For 2023, the reassessment process starts with Kearney and all communities in Buffalo County, and continues in 2024 with rural residential properties.

While rural and commercial properties will see a simple percentage change this year, properties within the city limits of Buffalo County’s communities will look different.

“Some will go up and some will go down in value based on the new formulation,” he said. “I feel it better represents the sales study we use to determine those values.”

The current market has had a “compounding effect” on the issues with Buffalo County’s property values, said Meusch.

“Because it’s so crazy, and it’s gone upwards so quickly over the last two years, it’s made our valuation process a lot worse when we’re comparing the high and low sales ratios,” he said. “By doing a reassessment, I feel we can bring those numbers in to where everyone is treated fairly.”

With accurate values, the county, going forward, will only have to make minor adjustments to those values.

“You won’t have the yo-yo effect,” said Meusch. “You won’t see any big swings. People will be able to bank that their value won’t change a great deal going forward.”

For property owners, their role in this process is simple.

“I ask that, when they get their value, to ask themselves, does this value on my property reflect market value, the value I can sell it for today on the open market?” he said. “That’s the ultimate question to be answered.”

The challenge of bringing property values under control is worthwhile, said Meusch.

“This has been an awful lot of work to do this reassessment, but I am confident the numbers reflect market value,” he said. “I’ve spent a lot of time and effort doing this reassessment, but at the same time it will take a little understanding from the community to know where we’re going and why we’re doing this.”

He added, “I just want property values to be fair when you compare yourself to your neighbor’s value.”

For more information, or to contact the Buffalo County Assessor’s Office, visit buffalocounty.ne.gov/ASSESSOR.