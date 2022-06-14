Buffalo County planners hope to accommodate competing land interests

KEARNEY — Nobody can foretell the future, but Buffalo County officials are doing their best to shape it.

“Zoning is an attempt to manage growth so it can be beneficial and you get the right kinds of growth in the right areas. We’re definitely a growth county,” said Scott Brady, chairman of the Buffalo County Zoning and Planning Commission.

A retiree Kearney, Brady is among the courthouse officials and outside consultants who have begun a 10-year revision of Buffalo County’s Comprehensive Plan. It’s a road map that will help the county grow in an orderly and beneficial manner.

County residents have been invited to public meetings on June 22 to learn more about the planning process and offer comments.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN The Comprehensive Plan helps county officials review and allocate public resources, but it also has several other elements to guide growth in Buffalo County such as: 1) Planning goals and policies 2) Population, income, economic and housing profiles 3) Land use profiles and plans 4) Energy elements The Comprehensive Plan is prepared to direct future growth and development opportunities in Buffalo County, while preserving agricultural uses, said Zoning Administrator Dennise Daniels.

The June 22 meetings are planned in Elm Creek, Ravenna and Gibbon, and they’re a continuation of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s efforts to learn what issues are on the minds of Buffalo County’s 50,000 residents.

As the number of rural homes and subdivisions continues to increase, the planners have reached out to school and village officials in rural Buffalo County. Brady said the growth in rural housing affects schools, emergency services, road maintenance and governmental budgets, so it’s important that the county’s comprehensive plan acknowledges the evolving landscape.

That’s why the Zoning and Planning Commission invited all residents to answer a survey to aid the comprehensive plan revision.

“Goals of the comprehensive plan,” Brady said, are to account for rural residential growth, but “identify areas that are favorable to agriculture as well as areas that are good for industrial development.”

A growing number of people are moving to the countryside, said Brady, whose home is on a hillside about five miles northeast of Kearney. He said a number of factors attract people to rural homes, “and the average cost on the building permits is more than $300,000. Those people aren’t going away when they spend that kind of money on their homes.”

Buffalo County’s Comprehensive Plan is based on factors that include existing land use and what kinds of growth will be beneficial in the future. The plan will help elected leaders decide where to focus public resources to provide facilities and infrastructure to accommodate growth, Brady said.

Buffalo County Zoning Administrator Dennise Daniels has been working on the plan revision with Brady’s commission and the consulting firm Hanna:Keelan Associates, P.C.

Hanna:Keelan specializes in helping Nebraska counties and communities prepare comprehensive plans, zoning regulations, housing studies and redevelopment plans. The firm also assists communities in building housing for income-eligible families and the elderly.

In the decade since the current comprehensive plan was revised, Buffalo County’s total population has grown from 46,102 to 50,084, according to the 2010 census.

Reflecting some of the county’s population growth is the housing being built in the county’s rural areas.

Daniels said in 2020 Buffalo County issued 23 residential building permits. That number grew to 33 in 2021.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN MEETINGS Zoning Administrator Dennise Daniels said officials are hoping to gather additional public comment for Buffalo County’s comprehensive plan during the June 22 meetings. The gatherings will be conducted in person and the public is welcome to attend. Meeting times and locations are: - 3 p.m., Elm Creek Village/Fire Hall, 535 W. Boyd St.. - 5 p.m., Ravenna City Auditorium, 112 W. Genoa St. - 7 p.m., Gibbon City Library Community Room, 116 La Barre St. Questions or comments regarding the Buffalo County comprehensive planning program can be directed to Daniels at 308-236-1998, or ddaniels@buffalocounty.ne.gov.

The addition of 25 to 35 homes per year may not seem like a lot, but over a decade the numbers begin having a more noticeable effect. Daniels said an important part of the comprehensive planning process has been surveying residents for their views on zoning, planning and development issues.

Citizens’ responses to the survey will be reviewed during the three public sessions on June 22 in Elm Creek, Ravenna and Gibbon. The survey was available online and in paper copies at the courthouse.

In addition to reviewing survey responses, the three sessions will be an opportunity for residents to share questions and comments about the comprehensive plan.

The survey identified the most critical issues among the local citizenry, including land development and preservation efforts that should be implemented during the next 10 years, Daniels said.