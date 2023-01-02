Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year.
NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”
“On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said Cannon. “Schools aren’t with us on that one. Cities aren’t with us. School boards. None of those groups are going to be arm-and-arm with us on this issue.”
Nebraska Association of County Officials, based in Lincoln, is a nonprofit that advocates for counties and their elected officials.
Cannon referred to NACO and himself as employees of county officials, and he stressed it is his job to connect counties with “the resources they need to do their jobs.”
Inheritance tax is paid by a person who inherits money or property of a person who has died.
Buffalo County collected roughly $1.7 million in 2022 in inheritance tax funds, according to the County Treasurer’s Office.
Counties are the only political subdivision in Nebraska that collects these tax dollars.
Nebraska is one of only five states that still has this tax.
Buffalo County Board of Commissioners Chair Ivan Klein advocates for keeping the tax.
“It’s one of the few taxes we can utilize,” said Klein. “Most of the time we put it in reserves, in case something comes up, like a big trial or we have a major expense we need to cover. It gives us a cushion to have on hand, because when you do your budgets you can’t lock in anything like that unless you have an idea of what’s going on.”
He added, “With all the unfunded mandates that come down the pike, it’s hard for us not to go over budget on some things unless we have a cushion to work with.”
Funds go toward capital improvement projects, such as building maintenance, and other one-time expenditures, such as roads or bridges.
In February, LB310, introduced by Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, passed on a 37-1 vote.
The measure increases the amount of property exempt from inheritance taxes, reduces some inheritance tax rates and eliminates the tax for heirs 21 or younger.
As a result, statewide receipts of inheritance tax funds dropped by 50%, said Cannon.
If repealed, said Cannon, counties would likely see property taxes increase as a result.
The funds have been beneficial to Buffalo County, said Klein.
“If you get, say, a major murder trial, that can cost over $1 million, and you can’t budget for something like that. Or if you have a major bridge go down,” he said. “You have to have some funding somewhere that you can draw from.”
Cannon told Kearney Hub Friday he has heard from county officials “nearly uniformly” that it is a “necessary revenue stream.”
“As far as county government is concerned, the inheritance tax is really the only secondary significant revenue stream that county government has, and if that’s reduced or eliminated it’s going to cause real problems for a number of different counties,” he said.
Cannon anticipates there will be a push to repeal the inheritance tax.
“At our annual conference (on Dec. 15), Gov.-elect Pillen was there and mentioned wanting to repeal the inheritance tax, and he said, ‘Who here actually likes it?’ And every hand in the room goes up. He said, ‘I can tell you that 100% of your constituents want to get rid of it.’ And I would dispute that characterization,” said Cannon.
Sen. Clements, who will likely be Appropriations Committee chair, has made it a priority to repeal the tax, said Cannon.
Klein said he would prefer for counties to have the funding source remain in place.
“If it’s taken away from the county, we have to make it up somewhere else. The only place we can do it is property tax,” he said. “We’d like to keep it, of course. It’s not a huge tax.”
