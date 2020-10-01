Buffalo County now has had more COVID-19 cases than Dawson County

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Wednesday.

That included 22 new cases in Buffalo County. As of Tuesday's numbers, for the first time since March 20, Buffalo has surpassed Dawson County as the county with the most cases of COVID-19.

There was one new case in Harlan County, two in Gosper County and three in Phelps County. None was reported in Dawson, Franklin or Kearney counties.

As of Thursday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 2,541 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,853 people are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining 688 people cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 21 deaths.

Cases in each county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 1,109

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Dawson: 1,083

- Franklin: 29

- Gosper: 40

- Harlan: 22

- Kearney: 147

- Phelps: 111