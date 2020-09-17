Buffalo County not worried about licence plates, even though state says there's a shortage

Sidwell said her office issues more plates for passenger and commercial vehicles than any other kind. She said there are about 20 different plates for the variety of vehicles that must be registered and licensed.

This week, about two dozen prestige plates were shipped to Buffalo County, but the regular order had not arrived, as of Wednesday.

“We used to get massive orders in, but the state has rolled us back. They don’t allow us to make big orders,” Sidwell said.

Rather than massive orders of thousands of plates, Buffalo County places orders as needed, so as not to overstock. Sidwell said she prefers not to order more plates than are needed so that when the end of the design comes she doesn’t need to dispose of so many plates.

The current design, with a dark blue bar on top and the state’s name in yellow, initially was issued in 2017. Sidwell said a new design is scheduled to be put into use in 2023, unless the Legislature decides differently.