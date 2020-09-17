Buffalo County not worried about licence plates, even though state says there's a shortage

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Treasurer’s Office placed an order for new license plates about six weeks ago.
Buffalo County’s order hasn’t arrived, but Treasurer Jean Sidwell said Wednesday she isn’t worried because the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has assured her production is on schedule and she soon will receive her order.
“We asked if they are short of the materials and they said, ‘no,’” Sidwell said.
The response Sidwell received is contrary to developments in Lincoln. Like elsewhere in the United States, an aluminum shortage is contributing to Nebraska’s statewide license plate shortage. Another contributing factor is the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, where the plates are manufactured.
There’s currently a plate shortage in Hall County, where the treasurer’s office is issuing papers for vehicle owners in case they’re pulled over for no license plates.
The Grand Island Independent reported that in August, Adams County ran out of plates. Hall County ran out of plates for passenger vehicles on Friday.
This is the second time in seven months that vehicle owners have experienced difficulty with licensing. Early in the pandemic when courthouses closed, treasurer’s offices were unable to license newly purchased vehicles, but they were issued when the offices reopened.
Sidwell said her office issues more plates for passenger and commercial vehicles than any other kind. She said there are about 20 different plates for the variety of vehicles that must be registered and licensed.
This week, about two dozen prestige plates were shipped to Buffalo County, but the regular order had not arrived, as of Wednesday.
“We used to get massive orders in, but the state has rolled us back. They don’t allow us to make big orders,” Sidwell said.
Rather than massive orders of thousands of plates, Buffalo County places orders as needed, so as not to overstock. Sidwell said she prefers not to order more plates than are needed so that when the end of the design comes she doesn’t need to dispose of so many plates.
The current design, with a dark blue bar on top and the state’s name in yellow, initially was issued in 2017. Sidwell said a new design is scheduled to be put into use in 2023, unless the Legislature decides differently.
Compared with the galvanized steel plates they replaced, Nebraska’s aluminum plates are an improvement, she said. They are flat and lighter, so there are more aluminum plates per box and they weigh less compared with the pressed steel variety they replaced. When massive shipments of the steel plates arrived, the treasurer’s office often asked the courthouse custodial staff for help storing them.
On Wednesday in Buffalo County, there were stacks of plates under each of the clerk’s counters. There also were several hundred on a shelf in the back of the office.
Sidwell said the pandemic has caused a few hardships, such as forcing the courthouse to close for several weeks. The aluminum shortage might cause a short-term problem, but there are solutions and things will be OK, she said.
“Right now we’re not that worried,” she said.
