Buffalo County keeps watch on health coverage costs

KEARNEY — The consultant Buffalo County hired in 2011 to help rein in the cost of health care coverage was back in town Tuesday.

He said the pandemic continues to make its presence felt in the form of delayed COVID claims.

“We’ve had some claims that are very high, including some that exceeded the stop loss,” Bob Charlesworth of Kansas City told the commissioners.

The vice president of Charlesworth Consulting, he said his firm is seeing situations in which people receive initial care for COVID symptoms but require follow-up care when symptoms return.

Follow-up care leads to follow-up claims, he said.

The medical community is becoming more successful caring for COVID patients. However, the related costs of secondary treatment are making matters more complicated for the pencil pushers who track and attempt to predict trends in health coverage costs, Charlesworth told the commissioners.

“We saw several claims over $100,000 this year,” he said. “But many of the delayed claims were $30,000 to $60,000.”

As a result of the unpredictability, Charlesworth recommended the board approve a 5.1% increase for employees’ share and a 5.1% increase for the county’s share of health care coverage in 2023.

Buffalo County’s budget for health care coverage is $3.4 million for 2023. Because Buffalo County is self-insured, much of that $3.4 million will directly pay medical and pharmaceutical costs. The county maintains a cash reserve that’s tapped as needed. That fund stands today at $847,000.

Charlesworth said being self-insured significantly reduced Buffalo County’s costs while providing employees with quality health care. All claims are processed through Blue Cross Blue Shield. There’s a $500 per year deductible and 80/20 co-insurance.

The commissioners’ unanimous approval of 5.1% increases for the employee and county’s share of coverage costs is intended to keep the county a step ahead of rising medical and pharmaceutical costs. Charlesworth said he will be meeting quarterly with the board’s health coverage committee to monitor whether the county’s costs are increasing beyond expectations.

“The quarterly reviews will be important this year,” Charlesworth said. “I think people are getting back into a routine of care with their doctors. There were a lot of delays in care because of COVID.”

In addition to quirky secondary COVID costs, Charlesworth said the price of pharmaceuticals seems to be rising rapidly. He predicted drug costs will account for 25% of Buffalo County’s overall cost of coverage in 2023.

“It’s not uncommon to see that for any client of mine,” he said.

He explained that one of the commonly used specialty drugs can effectively treat multiple ailments. However, he said it costs an estimated $6,000 per prescription. “It adds up quickly, and there are a lot more expensive drugs out there,” Charlesworth said.

Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller said the county’s health coverage helps in recruitment and retention.

“It’s not easy to hire people, so I’m very appreciative of the help from our health benefits,” Miller said.