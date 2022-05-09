Buffalo County, Kearney polling places for Tuesday's primary election

Check the Nebraska VoterCheck website to access your polling place address and party affiliation. Check the Buffalo County website for the Election Commissioner’s list of polling places for contact information and a map.
City of Kearney locations
Precinct #1 — First Church of God, 4310 17th Ave., Kearney
Precinct #2 — First Presbyterian Church, 4511 Sixth Ave., Kearney
Precinct #3 — First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive, Kearney
Precinct #4 — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1208 E. 47th St., Kearney
Precinct #5 — Exhibit Hall in Extension Bldg (north door on west side), 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney
Precinct #6 — First Baptist Church, 3610 Sixth Ave., Kearney
Precinct #7 — Activity Center at Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney
Precinct #8 — St. James Catholic Church, 3801 Ave. A, Kearney
Precinct #9 — First Lutheran Church, 3315 Ave. G, Kearney
Precinct #10 — Exhibit Hall in Extension Bldg (north door on west side), 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney
Precinct #11 — Meadowlark Manor, 2110 30th Ave., Kearney
Precinct #12 — Activity Center at Harmon Park 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney
Precinct #13 — Peterson Senior Activities Center, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney
Precinct #14 — American Legion/Bingo Hall, 1223 Central Ave., Kearney
Precinct #23 — American Legion/Bingo Hall, 1223 Central Ave., Kearney
Buffalo County locations
Precinct #15 — Miller Community Hall, 322 W. Omaha Ave., Miller
Precinct #16 — Pleasanton Community Center, 202 N. Sycamore, Pleasanton
Precinct #17 — Ravenna City Auditorium, 301 Alba Ave., Ravenna
Precinct #18 — Ravenna City Auditorium, 301 Alba Ave., Ravenna
Precinct #19 — Amherst Community Center, 110 N. Main St, Amherst
Precinct #20 — Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 2407 W. 56th St., Kearney
Precinct #21 — Colony Acres Community Room, 413 First St., Gibbon
Precinct #22 — Faith United Church, 203 Garfield St., Gibbon
Precinct #24 — Shelton Municipal Building, 219 C St., Shelton
Precinct #25 — Elm Creek Village Center, 535 W. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek
Precinct #26 — Spirit of Life Church, 3148 Dove Hill Ave., Kearney
Precinct #27 — Cornerstone Berean Church, 004 30th Ave., Kearney
Precinct #28 — Riverdale Community Center, 221 Third Ave., Riverdale
Precinct #29 — Exhibit Bldg-Mtg Room, 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney