 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Buffalo County, Kearney polling places for Tuesday's primary election

  • 0

Check the Nebraska VoterCheck website to access your polling place address and party affiliation. Check the Buffalo County website for the Election Commissioner’s list of polling places for contact information and a map.

City of Kearney locations

Precinct #1 — First Church of God, 4310 17th Ave., Kearney

Precinct #2 — First Presbyterian Church, 4511 Sixth Ave., Kearney

Precinct #3 — First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive, Kearney

Precinct #4 — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1208 E. 47th St., Kearney

Precinct #5 — Exhibit Hall in Extension Bldg (north door on west side), 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney

Precinct #6 — First Baptist Church, 3610 Sixth Ave., Kearney

Precinct #7 — Activity Center at Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney

People are also reading…

Precinct #8 — St. James Catholic Church, 3801 Ave. A, Kearney

Precinct #9 — First Lutheran Church, 3315 Ave. G, Kearney

Precinct #10 — Exhibit Hall in Extension Bldg (north door on west side), 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney

Precinct #11 — Meadowlark Manor, 2110 30th Ave., Kearney

Precinct #12 — Activity Center at Harmon Park 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney

Precinct #13 — Peterson Senior Activities Center, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney

Precinct #14 — American Legion/Bingo Hall, 1223 Central Ave., Kearney

Precinct #23 — American Legion/Bingo Hall, 1223 Central Ave., Kearney

Buffalo County locations

Precinct #15 — Miller Community Hall, 322 W. Omaha Ave., Miller

Precinct #16 — Pleasanton Community Center, 202 N. Sycamore, Pleasanton

Precinct #17 — Ravenna City Auditorium, 301 Alba Ave., Ravenna

Precinct #18 — Ravenna City Auditorium, 301 Alba Ave., Ravenna

Precinct #19 — Amherst Community Center, 110 N. Main St, Amherst

Precinct #20 — Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 2407 W. 56th St., Kearney

Precinct #21 — Colony Acres Community Room, 413 First St., Gibbon

Precinct #22 — Faith United Church, 203 Garfield St., Gibbon

Precinct #24 — Shelton Municipal Building, 219 C St., Shelton

Precinct #25 — Elm Creek Village Center, 535 W. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek

Precinct #26 — Spirit of Life Church, 3148 Dove Hill Ave., Kearney

Precinct #27 — Cornerstone Berean Church, 004 30th Ave., Kearney

Precinct #28 — Riverdale Community Center, 221 Third Ave., Riverdale

Precinct #29 — Exhibit Bldg-Mtg Room, 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Philippines: Painful legacy of President Duterte's "War on drugs"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News