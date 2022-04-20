Buffalo County judge inducted into state bar as Fellow

LINCOLN — Ninth Judicial County Court Judge John P. Rademacher of Kearney was one of 30 lawyers and judges inducted at the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s recent Fellows dinner.

Lawyers are invited to become Fellows based on their integrity and character, distinction in the profession or the community, contributions to the profession or the community and their contributions to the Bar Foundation. Rademacher joins more than 800 colleagues.

He was appointed to the county court bench in Buffalo and Hall counties in 2014.

Rademacher is a member of the Buffalo County Bar Association, Nebraska County Judges Association and NSBA. He serves on the NCJA’s Executive Committee and is the association’s education committee chair. He serves on the Bar Foundation’s bench media committee and as a mock trial regional coordinator.

He was selected to participate in the Supreme Court’s Judicial Leadership Program. In the community, Rademacher is past president of the Kearney Tennis Association.

The Nebraska State Bar Foundation was incorporated in 1963 as a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization to serve as the philanthropic arm of Nebraska’s legal profession.