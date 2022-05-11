Buffalo County has small turnout for primary election

KEARNEY — Unofficially, Buffalo County recorded a small turnout for Tuesday’s primary election.
According to the Buffalo County Election Commission, voter turnout was 32.91%.
That meant that only 10,111 of the 30,726 voters who were registered to vote actually went to the polls.
The Election Commission reported that 8,808 voters cast their ballots on election day while the remainder, 1,303 utilized early voting.
Here’s a look at some of the other numbers:
Party Affiliation
Republicans 18,610
Democrats 5,806
Libertarian 475
Legal Marij. 51
Nonpartisan 5,784
Turnout By Party
Republicans 42.6%
Democrats 25.32%
Libertarian 12.63%
Legal Marij. 7.84%
Nonpartisan 11.24%