Buffalo County has small turnout for primary election

KEARNEY — Unofficially, Buffalo County recorded a small turnout for Tuesday’s primary election.

According to the Buffalo County Election Commission, voter turnout was 32.91%.

That meant that only 10,111 of the 30,726 voters who were registered to vote actually went to the polls.

The Election Commission reported that 8,808 voters cast their ballots on election day while the remainder, 1,303 utilized early voting.

Here’s a look at some of the other numbers:

Party Affiliation

Republicans 18,610

Democrats 5,806

Libertarian 475

Legal Marij. 51

Nonpartisan 5,784

Turnout By Party

Republicans 42.6%

Democrats 25.32%

Libertarian 12.63%

Legal Marij. 7.84%

Nonpartisan 11.24%