Buffalo County has new Economic Development Council president

KEARNEY — Trevor Lee has been hired as the new president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County.

Lee, the executive director of Gage Area Growth Enterprise (NGage) in Beatrice, was announced earlier this week by the EDCBC Board of Directors.

Lee’s background in economic development made for a good fit for the position, according to the EDC’s press release announcing his appointment.

Lee will start with the EDCBC on April 1.

Lee said that he is extremely excited to return to central Nebraska to continue his career in a place he considers home.

“Buffalo County is a special place to my family and me. The area has performed well historically through difficult economic times thanks to the resiliency and entrepreneurial spirit of its businesses, residents and institutions,” he said.

Even as a student attending UNK nearly two decades ago, the community’s pro-growth attitude was apparent, Lee said. “The EDC has long been viewed as a leading economic development body throughout the state and I count myself fortunate to have been selected to lead it.”

Dave Oldfather, chairman of the EDC board of directors, said, “We are excited that Trevor chose to return to Buffalo County and lead our economic development organization. Trevor’s experience and energy will be an excellent addition to the region we serve.”

Before working for NGage in Beatrice, Trevor was the executive director of Valley County Economic Development in Ord and executive director of Ravenna Economic Development Corp.

He has served on many statewide and regional economic development boards, including the Nebraska Economic Developers Association and as a member of the Heartland Economic Development Board.

In its 36 years, the development council has provided economic and industrial development services for existing and new employers. Board members include representatives from Kearney, Gibbon, Ravenna and the rest of Buffalo County. Notable projects the EDC has been involved with include the relocation of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home to Kearney and the development of Tech oNE Crossing, which led to the recruitment of Xpanxion and Compute North.