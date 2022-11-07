Buffalo County GOP meeting Nov. 14

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Republican Party is issuing an open invitation to its next monthly meeting.

Sign-in and social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. for the Nov. 14 general meeting at the Kearney Public Library. The business portion of the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Dr. Sue Greenwald and Brenda Shultz will be presenting on election celebration, next steps and legislation agenda. Heather Bentley will speak on the Rick Green event, Equipping our Legacy Tour, to be held in Kearney on Dec. 4. All registered Republicans are welcome to attend.