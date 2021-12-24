Buffalo County Goodfellows tally climbs to $70,572

KEARNEY — Today’s Goodfellows tally stands at $70,572, which makes the 2021 drive the fifth largest in the 80-year history of the organization.

That money and other gifts given to Goodfellows will help the group to deliver toys and treats to about 1,300 needy children on Christmas morning. Kids also will receive Goodfellows help year-round, including free milk, school supplies, warm clothing and other assistance.

Volunteers who want to help deliver Goodfellows gifts to needy kids will gather before 8 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

A breakdown of this year’s donations shows that the Dec. 2 Give Where You Live campaign netted $15,538 for Goodfellows. The Dec. 3 drive in Kearney’s business community brought in $25,521. All other donations to-date total $29,513.

The 2021 drive will conclude on Dec. 31.

Donations to Goodfellows can be made in several ways:

Dropoff — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;

Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;