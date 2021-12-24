Buffalo County Goodfellows tally climbs to $70,572

KEARNEY — Today’s Goodfellows tally stands at $70,572, which makes the 2021 drive the fifth largest in the 80-year history of the organization.
That money and other gifts given to Goodfellows will help the group to deliver toys and treats to about 1,300 needy children on Christmas morning. Kids also will receive Goodfellows help year-round, including free milk, school supplies, warm clothing and other assistance.
Volunteers who want to help deliver Goodfellows gifts to needy kids will gather before 8 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
A breakdown of this year’s donations shows that the Dec. 2 Give Where You Live campaign netted $15,538 for Goodfellows. The Dec. 3 drive in Kearney’s business community brought in $25,521. All other donations to-date total $29,513.
The 2021 drive will conclude on Dec. 31.
Donations to Goodfellows can be made in several ways:
Dropoff — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;
Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;
Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc
Today’s donations total $3,727. Unless requested otherwise, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Roger Davis, $52; employees of Contemporary OB/GYN, $475 in honor of our doctors; Kearney Regional Medical Center, $1,000; Mary Haeberle, $100 in memory of John Haeberle; Central Nebraska Auto Club, $550; Warren Gregory and Linda Barney, $100; Brad Kernick, $100; Donald and Judith Niemann, $100; Dennis and Cheryl Echtenkamp, $100; Dan and Beth Bahensky, $100.
John and Cindy Tarrell, $100; Betty and Thomas Henning, $250; Bruce Furniture, $500; Downing Co., $200; and CSM Cos., $250; JR’s Western Wear, $200; Maxine Brass, $50; John and Kathy Horvath, $100 in memory of Kent and Jane Mattson; Charles and Thelma Dunlap, $100 in memory of son, Bryan; Terry and Connie Keiss, $250; Kearney Woman’s Club, $100; Dennis and Marsha Nelson, $250; Allyson Luebs, $500; anonymous, $1,000; Rex and Shari Peterson, $150 in memory of Bernie and Bette Babitt and Bob Peterson; Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does #14, $10.
Kearney Evening Lions Club, $100; Lawrence Nordhues and Mary Nordhues, $100; Shirley Tesmer, $100 in memory of Jerry, mom and dad; Virginia McKinney, $200; Mitchell O’Neill, $100; Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree 609, $100; Thelma Wise and family, $150 in memory of Buzz Wise; Mike and Jeannie, $50 in memory of Stanley Maciejewski; anonymous, $200; Bernadene Johnson, $100 in memory of Lynn Johnson; FirsTier Bank, $100; Keith Stafford, $100; Play Pen Lounge,$100 in memory of Bud and Jessie Osborn;