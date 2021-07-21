Buffalo County Fair traditions return after COVID-19, but look for unique events

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When we started looking, a lot of the people in the acts weren’t quite ready to fully commit to putting a tour together,” Woollen said. “They weren’t sure what was going to be happening. We had a lot of communication with our booking agent and the artists, just to see who was available, who we could route through.”

One special event, Girls Night Out, 6-9 p.m. tonight, features area businesses.

“We did it in 2019 but that was our first year doing that event,” Woollen said. “We’ll have a bunch of pop-up vendors, which showcases the local businesses that maybe were affected during the last year. We’d like to help get them some exposure — and a few sales to help grow those businesses back.”

Another fun event, Sip, Shop & Stretch, offers a yoga class with beverages of choice. The Boozy Barre in the Beer Garden with Studios Group Fitness gives patrons another chance to unwind.

“You can enjoy a beverage there, too,” Woollen said. “It’s something a little different and something that might help bring more people to the fair.”

Her personal favorite — the music and the food.

“I love the concerts, and I love fair food,” she said. “Once a year I will eat a foot-long corn dog. That’s my favorite.”