Buffalo County Fair to ‘Live in the Moment’

KEARNEY — Nearly 40,000 people will descend on Kearney next week for the Buffalo County Fair.

This year’s fair will be from July 20-25, and the theme is “Live in the Moment.”

One of the most popular attractions, the Heart of America Carnival begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, and runs through Sunday, July 24. The carnival will be operating from 6-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 3-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Wild Rider Wristbands can be purchased for $70. The wristband allows people to ride all week long. A limited number of passes are available.

“The carnival has some of the greatest rides. There’s a ride for literally anybody,” said Andrea Peachey, assistant manager and marketing director for the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

For attendants who may choose to skip the rides, they can be entertained by the strolling acts along the Midway including John the Balloon Man, Fearless Flores and Hot Glass Academy.

Events will kick off Wednesday with the third annual Girls Night Out event from 6-9 p.m. in the Exhibit Building.

“We are doing a yoga class there. We’re having some pop-up vendors, so you can come and shop and hang out with your friends,” Peachey said.

Another popular event, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Bingo stand, is open from 7 p.m.-midnight Wednesday, July 20, until Sunday, July 24.

Special Needs Day will give anyone with developmental or mental disabilities the chance to enjoy the fair and carnival from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 21. They will be able to enjoy activities in the Buffalo Corral such as face painting, a photo booth and sensory activities. There will also be tours of the livestock barns.

“We line up some buddies for the day so they can have a friend that goes on the rides with them, rather than it being a parent or caregiver. They kind of just have their own personal day. That’s been a great event that we’ve had out here,” Peachey said.

Concert-goers will have an array of options during this year’s entertainment at the fair. Sawyer Brown will kick off the concert series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 in the LandMark Implement Arena. The Innocence will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday in the Buffalo Corral.

Chase Rice with Jameson Rodgers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 in the LandMark Implement Arena. Switchbak will perform at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the Buffalo Corral. Great White and Slaughter will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

Tim Zach will have a free concert at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23 in the Buffalo Corral.

The weekend will be filled with a variety of events including the Draft Horse Competition at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 23; Boozy Barre in the Beer Garden at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23; Cowboy Church at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24 in the Exhibit Building; the Pedal Tractor Pull at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24 in the Exhibit Building; and the Andersen Wrecking Demolition Derby at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24 in the Outdoor Arena.

The 4-H events will begin Tuesday, July 19 and run through Sunday, July 24. The fair will wrap up Monday, July 25 with the 4-H Premium Livestock Auction at the Pavilion.

Peachey looks forward to indulging in fair food each year, and she foresees the 2022 Buffalo County Fair to be one for the books.

“We have a great fair. ... We have a variety of food vendors, and you can shop outside with all of the outdoor vendors we have as well as indoors. We have some really unique and exciting acts that are going to be here this year,” she said.