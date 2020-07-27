KEARNEY — Buffalo County Fair newcomer CeCelia Berggren of Pleasanton won the grand championship and two division championships, and was reserve champion senior showman Sunday in the 4-H Swine Show.
Judge Clay Carlson of Stoneham, Colorado, chose her 278-pound crossbred barrow named Bruce as Division II champ, before selecting him as top market swine in the final drive of all division champions.
There were 107 market hogs entered.
CeCelia, 15, a Pleasanton High School sophomore, said her family moved to Pleasanton about a year ago from Wahoo. Her parents are Joel and Lisa Berggren.
CeCelia and her brother, Jack, have exhibited swine at past Saunders County fairs, and Jack had shown a grand champion pig there.
On Sunday, Jack had the reserve champions in Divisions I and III. All of the Berggrens’ show pigs were purchased from Ricky Rosenbaum Livestock at Blair.
When asked if she thought she had a winner in Bruce, CeCelia smiled and said, “Yeah. I really like the way he looks.”
Although they didn’t enter the Buffalo County 4-H Horse Show at this year’s fair, she and Jack are avid competitors at reining events hosted by the Central Plains Reining Horse Association. CeCelia said they take their quarter horses to an average of 10 competitions each year.
As for the 4-H pigs, she said Jack’s heavyweight reserve champion will be sold for processing, but they’ll consider taking their other pigs to the 4-H Swine Show at the Nebraska State Fair.