Buffalo County emergency management looking to update outdoor warning sirens

KEARNEY — When tornadoes rumble through Buffalo County, dispatchers can sound warnings in every town, but they may not know if the sirens are working.

“The siren tests we run on the first Thursday each month, that’s the only time we know that the sirens are working or actually will work,” said Darrin Lewis, emergency management for the county.

Lewis and Sheriff Neil Miller told the Buffalo County Board on Tuesday they will call for proposals to upgrade the control system for the county’s 45 sirens. Twenty-five of the sirens are in Kearney, four in Ravenna, three each are in Gibbon, Shelton and Elm Creek, two in Pleasanton, and Amherst, Glenwood Estates, Miller, Odessa and Riverdale each have one siren.

Lewis and Miller said the siren controls have one-way communication. The controls can switch on the sirens, but until they’re upgraded for two-way communication, dispatchers and emergency responders like Lewis don’t know with certainty the county’s residents are being warned about the danger that’s bearing down on them.

“We want a more secure platform to send a signal to the sirens, and, just as important, so we have the ability to know they’re operational all the time,” Lewis said.

The first-Thursday tests are important because a citizen might see that a siren is faulty, but unless they report the faulty siren, the problem might not be corrected.

“There aren’t 25 of me to go sit and hear whether the sirens are working,” Lewis said.

He and Miller hope to purchase control systems with two-way communication to eliminate their worries about non-functioning sirens.

“The technology that’s out there today has the ability to let us know that they’re ready whenever we need the sirens to work,” Lewis said. “Lincoln and Omaha have systems like that.”

Buffalo County will post an invitation for bidders to indicate their interest in competing for the upgrade. Lewis said the goal is to have the new control system operating in about seven months from today.

“Whatever the price tag may be attached to this, it’s pretty cheap for public safety,” Lewis said about the lifesaving potential of an improved control system.

Lewis described the current control system as dependable “as long as we continue to test and fix items that aren’t working, but we don’t have that knowledge that it’s working all the time. With (an upgraded system) we can look at a screen and see if one siren or another has an issue.”