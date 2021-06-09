Buffalo County deputies work overtime on Click It or Ticket campaign

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies participating in the Click It or Ticket mobilization selective traffic enforcement campaign May 24-June 6 had 206 traffic contacts.

Twenty-six citations were issued for various traffic violations and 180 warning/defect cards were issued for various infractions.

During the campaign there were four citations for safety belt violations, one for a child restraint violation, three arrests for driving under influence, three arrests for driving under suspension, three citations for no proof of insurance, two citations for possession of marijuana less than an ounce and two citations for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also issued one citation for willful reckless driving, one citation for careless driving and one charge of flight to avoid arrest.

Deputies arrested a suspect in a third-degree assault case.

The primary objective of the Click It or Ticket campaign was to increase seat belt usage in Buffalo County to reduce injuries and fatalities in traffic accidents. The campaign was funded through a mini grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety and accounted for 55.75 hours of additional coverage.