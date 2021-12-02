 Skip to main content
Buffalo County deputies make multiple arrests during seat-belt enforcement push
Buffalo County deputies make multiple arrests during seat-belt enforcement push

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office recently completed a Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time mobilization selective traffic enforcement campaign throughout Buffalo County.

Sheriff’s deputies had a total of 110 traffic contacts. Twenty-four citations were issued for various traffic violations and 86 warning/defect cards were issued for various infractions.

During the campaign there were two citations issued for safety-belt violations, one arrest was made for driving under the influence, which also included a charge of refusal to submit to a pre-test, refusal to submit to a chemical test and open container violation, three arrests for driving under suspension, three citations for possession of marijuana less than an ounce and three citations for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also issued one citation for careless driving and one citation for no proof of insurance.

The campaign was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. The activity was conducted Nov. 24-Nov. 28 with deputies accounting for 38 hours of additional coverage.

The primary objective of the campaign was to increase seat-belt usage rates in Buffalo County, and thereby reducing serious injuries and fatalities in traffic accidents.

