Buffalo County deputies log 256 traffic contacts during Click it, Ticket it campaign

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department deputies logged 65 ½ hours and made a total of 256 traffic contacts during the May 23-June 5 Click It or Ticket selective enforcement.

According to the department’s press release, 31 citations were issued for various traffic violations and 225 warning/defect cards were issued for various infractions.

During the campaign three citations issued for safety belt violations, two arrests for driving under influence including a refusal to submit to a chemical test, three arrests for driving under suspension, one citation issued for no proof of insurance and one citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies issued 22 citations for speeding.

The primary objective of the campaign was to increase seat belt usage rates in Buffalo County to reduce serious injuries and fatalities in traffic accidents.

The campaign was funded through a mini-grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.