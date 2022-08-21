Buffalo County deputies cite 28 for speeding during crackdown

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies had 256 traffic contacts and issued 28 citations for speeding violations during the July 20-Aug. 14 national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign.

In addition to the speeding tickets, Buffalo County deputies issued 15 citations for other traffic violations.

Deputies issued 213 warning/defect cards for various infractions. During the campaign, there were two arrests for DUI alcohol, four arrests for driving under suspension, one citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and one citation for possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

The key objective of the campaign was to reduce speed-related fatality accidents in Buffalo County.

A mini-grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office paid deputies for the 52 extra hours logged racing after speeders.