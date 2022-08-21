 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Buffalo County deputies cite 28 for speeding during crackdown

  • 0
Five arrested after police find drugs while executing search warrant in Kearney (copy)

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies had 256 traffic contacts and issued 28 citations for speeding violations during the July 20-Aug. 14 national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign.

In addition to the speeding tickets, Buffalo County deputies issued 15 citations for other traffic violations.

Deputies issued 213 warning/defect cards for various infractions. During the campaign, there were two arrests for DUI alcohol, four arrests for driving under suspension, one citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and one  citation for possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

The key objective of the campaign was to reduce speed-related fatality accidents in Buffalo County. 

A mini-grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office paid deputies for the 52 extra hours logged racing after speeders.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News