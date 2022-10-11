Buffalo County Democrats will talk elections on Monday

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Democrats will conduct their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kearney Public Library.

Buffalo County Democrats will review the Nov. 8 ballot to discuss candidate positions on issues and the impact of initiatives 423 (voter ID) and 433 (minimum wage). Registered Democrats are encouraged to attend this month’s meeting to connect with other Democrats in solidarity and a common vision.

A Zoom link will be available by request and sent out to the Buffalo County Democrats email distribution list. Individuals who want additional information or want to be added to the email list can send an email to buffalocountydemocrats@gmail.com.