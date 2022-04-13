 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo County Democrats will reorganize Monday at Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Democrats will conduct their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kearney Public Library.

Buffalo County Democrats are reorganizing for a fresh start and all are welcome.

According to the Democrats’ press release, many voices are needed and input is invited to form committees, identify topics for future meetings, and generate ideas for political action opportunities.

Inividuals who want additional information or want to be added to the email list can send an email to buffalocountydemocrats@gmail.com.

Organizers plan to have a Zoom option available for the meeting. Individuals who are unable to attend in person can request the Zoom link at the above email.

